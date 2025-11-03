Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs Begin Renovation of New Woodlands Impact Center to Empower Local Youth

New facility provides after-school, summer, and daytime programs for 550 students and a one-stop location for community services and resources

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS), in partnership with community leaders and supporters, will mark a major milestone with a Wall Breaking Ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 to launch renovation of the Woodlands Impact Center—a transformative space designed to serve 550 middle and high school students from Carpentersville and Barrington (Districts 220 and 300). The event will be held at the center's location at 770 Navajo Drive in Carpentersville.

This rendering shows Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs’ new Woodlands Impact Center, scheduled for completion in 2026. The center is designed to serve 550 middle and high school students who reside in the Illinois villages of Carpentersville and Barrington (Districts 220 and 300).

The 40,000-square-foot center will offer underserved youth and their families proven after-school and summer programs, as well as individualized support. Renovations are expected to be completed by late summer 2026.

"When we opened the doors to our first Impact Center in February 2020, we took a bold step toward expanding opportunities for high school youth in Carpentersville," said BGCNWS Board President Susan Harkin. "What began as a small Teen Center at the Park District has grown into a vibrant hub where young people find inspiration, guidance, and a sense of belonging. As we break new ground in Barrington, we continue to build on that foundation—advancing our mission to help all young people, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. This moment reflects not only our growth as an organization but our enduring commitment to building brighter futures for every child and family we serve."

The new facility, originally known as the Woodlands School, was previously owned by Barrington Community Unit School District 220, which serves students in Barrington, Barrington Hills, Carpentersville, Deer Park, Fox River Grove, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, Port Barrington, South Barrington, and Tower Lakes.

The Woodlands Impact Center will feature innovative spaces, including:

BuildLab and CreateLab for hands-on learning and creativity

and for hands-on learning and creativity TechLab for podcasting and recording

for podcasting and recording CulinaryLab offering life and work skills training, including professional certifications

These spaces will foster education and academic support through career and essential skills development, character and leadership growth, health and financial literacy, computer science and technology training, as well as arts, sports, fitness, and recreation.

Other amenities will include a gymnasium and a community resource center providing access to counseling, food, clothing, and potentially medical services.

The center will also establish partnerships with Districts 220 and 300 for in-school programs, and with local community colleges, focusing on healthcare, food service, construction, and essential technical workforce development. Additional education and academic support will include character and leadership development, and essential skills in health, finance, and life planning.

"The opening of the new Boys & Girls Club of the Northwest Suburbs Teen Impact Center is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when a community comes together with a shared purpose," said BGCNWS CEO Amanda Schleede. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, this center will soon be a safe, inspiring space for 550 teens to learn, grow, belong, and become the leaders of tomorrow. We're not just building on a foundation—we're laying the groundwork for brighter futures shaped by the hands and hearts of all who believe in our youth and the power of community."

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE NORTHWEST SUBURBS

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwest Suburbs (BGCNWS) is a distinguished nonprofit organization in Illinois dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults. With a strong commitment to nurturing the potential of every child, BGCNWS offers a comprehensive range of programs and services that support the educational, social, and physical development of more than 1,700 Club members annually. BGCNWS's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of our communities.

Operating in 15 community schools within Districts 300, 220, and 15, along with a high school Impact Center, BGCNWS provides after-school programming, summer programs, and athletic leagues to youth in Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Palatine, Carpentersville, Dundee, and Barrington. Members benefit from a variety of activities, including homework help, tutoring, nutritious meals, and enrichment programs in education and career development, character and leadership, health and life skills, sports, fitness and recreation, and the arts.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, BGCNWS is committed to creating a safe, supportive, and engaging environment that inspires children to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit https://bgcnws.org .

