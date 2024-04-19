Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and Ross Stores Celebrated 10-Year Anniversary of "Help Local Kids Thrive" In-Store Fundraiser

Club Youth and Ross Associates Joined Together for Special Donation Moment and Celebration

PHOENIX, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of The Valley (BGCAZ) and local Ross Stores Associates joined forces for a grand celebration of Ross' 10th annual "Help Local Kids Thrive" in-store fundraiser which raised more than $96,000 to support local Club kids.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and Ross Stores celebrated Ross' 10th annual "Help Local Kids Thrive" fundraiser. Post this In celebration of the national partnership and 10-year anniversary between Ross and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley hosted nearly 40 Ross employees to thank and celebrate them for their efforts on Thursday April 11, 2024 in Phoenix, Az. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America)

BGCAZ was matched to 44 stores in the Phoenix area and these stores and their customers worked together to raise $120,000 in just three weeks, eighty percent of which – more than $96,000 – will remain with BGCAZ Clubs. The rest will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national Power Hour program, an after-school initiative dedicated to homework help and educational enrichment. BGCAZ has received nearly $800,000 from Ross since 2009, with over $450,000 raised through the annual in-store fundraiser.

"Over the years, we have been inspired by Ross' support of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, and we are especially grateful for the efforts of the Ross employees here in greater Phoenix," said Marcia Mintz, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. "The success of this campaign every year is a testament to their tremendous devotion to young people in our community. We are honored to be able to celebrate them."

During the celebration at BGCAZ's Ed Robson Family Branch in North Phoenix, Ross Associates and more than 150 Club youth took part in interactive games and Power Hour, which is nationally sponsored by Ross. This year marks a significant milestone as BGCAZ celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Ross Stores' in-store fundraiser that benefits Boys & Girls Clubs in the area and nationwide. The nationwide fundraiser, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, raised more than $4.3 million for Clubs across the country to support BGCA's Power Hour program. In addition to the in-store fundraiser, Ross and BGCA have worked together for more than 15 years. In the last 15 years of the partnership, Ross Stores and its Foundation – together with the support of its Customers and Associates – have contributed more than $50 million to BGCA.

Background on Ross Partnership:

Ross Stores and the Ross Stores Foundation are longtime partners of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and national sponsors of Power Hour, an after-school homework help and learning program. This tutoring program targets members ages 6-18 years old intending to increase academic success to better prepare Club youth to enter the workforce and higher education institutions with the skills needed to compete globally.

In addition to the annual in-store fundraiser, Ross has also worked to establish strong connections between its stores and local Clubs to support kids in the community throughout the year. Ross has "adopted" more than 39 local BGCA regional or citywide organizations, which include more than 100 local Clubhouses nationwide. In the adopted Clubs, the Ross Stores Foundation offers an annual grant and scholarship program for high-achieving college-bound high school seniors. Additionally, the Ross Stores Foundation has a tradition of inviting local Clubs to be a part of and benefit from Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS grand opening events.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ):

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 12,000+ young people in grades K-12. In 30+ Clubs across Arizona, BGCAZ provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people. For more than 75 years, BGCAZ has been creating equity and opportunity for youth through academic, social, and workforce opportunities. For more information, visit www.bgcaz.org and @BGCArizona on social channels.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2023 revenues of $20.4 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,764 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 345 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley