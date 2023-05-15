Boys Hope Girls Hope is helping New York City's At-Risk teens create brighter futures through their Annual Vision of Hope Gala

With a goal to raise $1.7M to support more students from disadvantaged backgrounds in achieving their education and career goals.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) will host their annual fundraising gala – Vision of Hope on May 16, 2023, from 6 pm until 10 pm at Cipriani's on W 42nd Street, New York, NY. The event will include both a live and silent auction from 8:15 pm until 8:30 pm. All proceeds will benefit the academic and residential program located at 367 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.

This inspiring event, centered around our senior scholars, celebrates their accomplishments of gaining admission and often a full scholarship to a 4-year college of their choosing. Each year we honor two incredible individuals that have shown an immense commitment to community and service to others. This year we are honoring Stuart Spodek, Managing Director at BlackRock, as our Vision of Hope Honoree, and Lt. Lenora Moody of the Community Affairs Bureau at the New York Police Department as our Ann and Wellington Mara Award Honoree.

Since 1979, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit, has supported thousands of at-risk teens in New York City to overcome poverty and homelessness through our residential and academy programs. With over four decades of commitment, we are currently the only youth development program in the city offering residential and college access services together. We are an opportunity program that spends years with young people and their families—from middle school to college and career launch—attuned to their individual needs.

By partnering with families and the communities around us, we help our scholars leverage their strengths and reach their full social, emotional, physical, and cognitive potential through experiential, out-of-school time programming and providing a healthy, safe, and supportive psycho-social and physical environment for our scholars and their families.

"As the African proverb says, "It takes a village to raise a child," and with the partnerships of our generous sponsors, board, and donors through Vision of Hope, we are able to continue carrying out the mission here at Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York and raise these scholars to be ready to take on their careers and life," said Lorenzo Sistrunk, Executive Director of BHGHNY.

For more information about Vision of Hope visit https://bhghny.org/events-news/voh2023/. And to learn about additional ways to donate to BHGHNY program, please visit https://bhghny.org/donate/

ABOUT BOYS HOPE GIRLS HOPE OF NEW YORK

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York's mission is to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others.

Martin Torres

Director of Community Engagement & Partnerships

718 638 1100 ext:2270

[email protected]

