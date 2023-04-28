Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York Scholars to announce their College Choice at the annual Decision Day Event

Event supporting & celebrating students of color

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York (BHGHNY) to host their annual Decision Day event on May 4, 2023, from 4 pm – 7 pm at 367 Clermont Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. Decision Day will highlight their graduating scholars and allow them the announce which college they have chosen to attend.

For most U.S. colleges and universities, first-year applicants who apply regular decision must decide where to enroll by May 1. Since 2016, BHGHNY has hosted its Decision Day Block Party to celebrate the community that contributes to each scholar's success. Along with graduation, Decision Day has become a rite of passage for BHGHNY scholars as they embark on their collegiate journeys.

"The path our teens are on is much brighter because of the academic and residential programs at Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York. Changing the lives of New York's children and their families is a major responsibility that I do not take lightly," said Lorenzo Sistrunk, Executive Director of Boys Hope Girls Hope.

The mission of the College Access Program at BHGHNY is to help scholars to and through college. Scholars receive services throughout the week, with structured programming and college guidance. Services include College and Career Workshops, Financial Aid Workshops, Scholar/Parent Counseling, College Rep Visits, and College Campus Visits.

With over four decades of commitment, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York is currently the only youth development program in the city offering residential and college access services together. BHGHNY is an opportunity program that spends years with young people and their families—from middle school to college and career launch—attuned to everyone's needs. For more information, visit bhghny.org .

Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York's mission is to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women for others.

