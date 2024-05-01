Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York Surprised with $2 Million Gift from Mackenzie Scott

With a goal to leverage this support to help more New York City students from disadvantaged backgrounds in achieving their education and career goals.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering academically capable and motivated children in need, received an unexpected and heartwarming surprise. Mackenzie Scott, renowned philanthropist and advocate for social change, generously donated $2 million to the organization, doubling their initial hope and bringing their executive director, Christina Hall, to tears.

Back in March, the organization had dared to dream of a $1 million grant, but little did they anticipate such overwhelming generosity. For Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York, this gift is not just a sum of money; it's an entire lifeline. The grant represents the entirety of their budget, providing them with the means to continue their vital work in the community.

Among the many lives touched by this incredible gift are the Blaise family - Godson, Sophonie, and Jimmy - who immigrated to the United States in 2011 following the devastating earthquake in Haiti that destroyed their family home. Seeking refuge, they found solace in the care of their uncle and cousin, Jimmy, and became part of the Boys Hope Girls Hope program.

Despite the challenges they faced, Sophonie excelled academically, earning the title of salutatorian of her high school class. Today, she attends New York University on a full scholarship, a testament to her determination and the support she received from Boys Hope Girls Hope. Godson has similarly been accepted into prestigious colleges with full scholarships, including NYU and Bentley, while Jimmy continues to excel academically and is currently on the honor roll.

The impact of Mackenzie Scott's generosity extends beyond individual success stories. With this gift, Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York aims to expand their reach and serve even more scholars in need. They plan to host their annual Vision of Hope Gala on May 13th, where they hope to match Scott's grant and raise an additional $2 million. This ambitious goal will enable them to increase the number of scholars they serve by 30% in the upcoming school year.

Guests can still purchase tickets and sponsorships here to attend the gala and hear Godson's story firsthand as our scholar speaker. All donations made will support the goal of expanding our program in the 2024-2025 school year.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for Mackenzie Scott's extraordinary generosity," said Christina Hall, Executive Director of Boys Hope Girls Hope of New York. "This gift not only sustains our organization but also fuels our mission to empower more young minds like Godson, Sophonie, and Jimmy. Together, we can create a brighter future for all."

