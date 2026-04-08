Boysen Unveils 'Color Stories': Transforming Limitless Paint Colors into Interactive Filipino Narratives

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boysen, the Philippines' leading paint brand, in collaboration with creative agency TBWA\SMP, has officially launched Boysen Color Stories, a groundbreaking digital platform that transforms the brand's infinite spectrum of paint colors into an interactive co-creation engine.

Moving away from traditional, functional hardware marketing, Boysen Color Stories leverages the highly social and creative nature of Filipino internet culture. The brand, known for its ability to produce an endless array of colors on demand, features unique paint names such as "Voldemort," "Green Gone Wild," and "Dimple." Rather than prescribing design trends, the campaign invites the public to use these names as creative prompts, challenging everyday creators to write and submit their own imaginative stories to a dedicated microsite.

"We wanted to showcase that Boysen doesn't just offer standard colors; we offer limitless possibilities," said Melvin Mangada, TBWA\SMP Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer. "By handing these unique color names over to the public, we've created a cultural sandbox where Filipinos can do what they do best: share stories, connect through humor, and express their innate creativity."

The campaign's launch is anchored by a series of highly entertaining, live-action digital shorts including Smokescreen, Walking on Sunshine, and Crescent Moon, directed by top local talent. These films bring select color stories to life, ranging from romantic comedy to dramatic absurdity, perfectly capturing the relatable wit of the Filipino public.

Since its soft launch, the Boysen Color Stories platform has already seen an encouraging initial wave of participation from both established content creators and everyday consumers. The steady stream of entries highlights a successful shift in category marketing, proving that modern brand affinity is built through community-led storytelling and digital entertainment.

To explore the limitless colors, watch the digital shorts, or submit a story, visit https://boysencolorstories.com/.

About Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc.

Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc. is the leading architectural paint manufacturer in the Philippines. With a legacy of over 70 years, Boysen has consistently pioneered innovative, high-quality, and environmentally responsible paint solutions. Recognized globally for its commitment to sustainability, it is the first Filipino paint company to earn the world's first Lead Safe Paint® certification. Dedicated to coloring the nation, Boysen remains the trusted, premium choice for generations of Filipino homeowners, builders, and industry professionals.

About TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno

TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno (TBWA\SMP) is one of the most awarded and recognized creative agencies in the Philippines. As the local affiliate of TBWA\Worldwide—The Disruption® Company—TBWA\SMP is renowned for developing culture-shifting, business-driving ideas for its brand partners. Consistently recognized at top-tier local and international award shows, including the Cannes Lions, the agency operates on the core philosophy of Disruption® to help brands defy category conventions, find their authentic voice, and embed themselves into popular culture.

SOURCE Boysen