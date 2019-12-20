Boys+Girls and Three Reunite Irish Immigrants in New York With Their Families Back Home Through The Connected Restaurant

Open for three days from Friday 6 th – Sunday 8 th December, The Connected Restaurant, helmed by American-Irish chef, Flynn McGarry, gave families the chance to experience Christmas dinner as if they were sitting at the same table while being over 5,000 kilometres apart.

Building on the success of the first Connected Restaurant last year, America proved the ideal location for the second year of the experience. Ireland has a storied history of immigration to the USA with particularly strong links to New York. For New York-based Irish emigrants, unable to return home, the restaurant created the opportunity to reconnect with friends and family in Ireland.

One such family hadn't been home for Christmas in almost a decade. Paul, originally from the Clare-Limerick border, together with his American wife, Tara and their young daughter, Maeve, got to share Christmas dinner with Paul's parents. It was a particularly special meal, as Paul's father is suffering from a rare bone marrow cancer.

Speaking at the launch Aislinn O'Connor, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Three, said: "At Three, we believe life means more through connection. This is never more meaningful than at Christmas. The restaurant heightens the experiences of what the Three network does every single day for millions of Irish people - bringing them closer to the people they care about."

Kris Clarkin, Creative Director at Boys+Girls, commented: "The Connected Restaurant is a unique opportunity for Irish immigrants in New York to reconnect with their families in Ireland. We wanted to use technology to create a connection to Ireland for those who can't come home at the time of year they miss it the most."

Multi-award-winning Boys + Girls is Ireland's No. 1 independently owned agency who create entertaining work for ambitious brands with a mantra of "Great Work Works."

