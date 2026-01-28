Bozeman Continues to Draw National Attention as Out-of-State Buyers Drive 2025 Migration Trends

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bozeman, Montana, continues to dominate national relocation trends in 2025, attracting buyers from across the country who are seeking lifestyle freedom, mountain access, and a return to community-driven values, as reported by Tamara Williams & Company. According to data released by Big Sky Country MLS, more than 25% of residential sales in 2025 were completed by out-of-state buyers, a trend that is actively shaping inventory, pricing, and demand across the Gallatin Valley.

Bozeman, MT Buyer Migration Map by Tamara Williams & Company

Among the 3,132 residential sales tracked this year, buyers relocating from California, Colorado, Washington, Florida, and Texas led the charge, with additional migration from Idaho, Arizona, Minnesota, and Utah. While Montana residents still account for the majority of purchases, the steady influx of out-of-state buyers is having a measurable impact on Bozeman's housing market.

"Relocation buyers are more values-driven than ever," said Tamara Williams, Broker/Owner of Tamara Williams & Company. "Families are increasingly choosing Bozeman for lifestyle, safety, and freedom."

Buyers cite access to year-round outdoor recreation, improved air travel connectivity through Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, dissatisfaction with dense urban living, and the desire for a safer, more grounded upbringing for their children as primary motivators for relocating.

"We're seeing buyers say, 'I want my kids to have the childhood I had,'" Williams added. "That's what Bozeman represents today, freedom, space, and peace of mind."

Out-of-state buyers are showing strong interest in communities that reflect those priorities, including Black Bull Golf Community, Downtown Bozeman, the Springhill area, South Bozeman, and neighborhoods near Gallatin Regional Park. These areas offer a blend of recreation access, walkability, open space, and long-term lifestyle value - all key factors driving relocation decisions.

For local homeowners, this migration wave presents a strategic opportunity. Homes that are well-staged, properly priced, and marketed with relocation buyers in mind are experiencing stronger demand and faster transaction timelines. Sellers entering the 2025 market are increasingly working with firms that understand the motivations and expectations of out-of-state buyers.

Local Bozeman Video Tour: https://youtu.be/HObtOkyBbCs?si=h6o8FkZmEcXs-ffv

About Tamara Williams & Company

Tamara Williams & Company is a top-producing independent brokerage based in Bozeman, Montana. With nearly two decades of experience and hundreds of homes sold, the firm is recognized for its elite relocation expertise, in-depth knowledge of the luxury market, and high-performance real estate strategies across residential, luxury, ranch, and development properties.

