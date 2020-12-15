Bozeman launches first mobile payment app ParkBZN

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers in the City of Bozeman can now pay for parking through ParkBZN, the City's first mobile payment app powered by Passport. The City chose Passport, a leading transportation software provider, to offer its drivers more ways to pay to park and to simplify its parking management for the future.

The ParkBZN app is powered by the Passport Operating System and enables motorists to safely extend and manage their parking sessions from their smartphones. To get started with ParkBZN, drivers can download the app and create an account with their payment information. When drivers park in Bozeman, they can start parking sessions on their smartphones and add additional time remotely when the session expires. Drivers can also access parking history and receipts directly from the app.

"This strategic partnership with Passport aligns with our goals to centralize our parking management systems, enhance user experience and provide the best service to our community," said Chairman of the Bozeman Parking Commission, Jim Ness. "Now we are able to offer our customers safe, contactless payment methods for parking from the convenience of their smartphone."

ParkBZN provides the same contactless service as Passport Parking, but with branding unique to the City. The Passport Operating System makes it possible for users from Montana State University, a Passport Parking client, to park in specified ParkBZN zones when they are in the Bozeman area and vice versa. This gives users from both communities the flexibility to pay for parking from their smartphones without having to download another app.

"Bozeman is an extremely forward-thinking city with a community-first mentality," said Sam Warnecke, Passport sales executive. "We are excited about helping the City drive efficiencies in their operations while making it safer and easier to pay to park throughout the City."

Users can download the free ParkBZN app from the App Store and Google Play or manage parking online at parkbzn.ppprk.com/park/

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by over 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport