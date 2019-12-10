BP and Arzeda Announce Collaboration Expansion

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BP (NYSE: BP) and Arzeda, the Protein Design Company™, are pleased to announce they have entered a second extended collaboration agreement for developing a bio-process for production of a renewable chemical of high strategic and industrial interest to BP.

After successful completion of the first phase of the project, the companies have chosen to enter the second phase with the aim to accelerate progress towards commercialization of the target chemical by building on the two companies complementary technologies and core competencies. Arzeda reached a major deliverable in the previous engagement, which set the stage for BP to move to this extended agreement.

Arzeda is excited to again be working with a leading energy and chemical company with a commitment to low-carbon solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future. Bringing to market bio-based products require simultaneous advances in multiple technologies, including the key catalysts, or enzymes. Arzeda's protein design technology, Archytas™ is uniquely positioned to enable improved enzymes that drive the production of new products with attractive performance and economic value.

Alexandre Zanghellini, Arzeda's CEO, commented, "A returning partner is a tremendous validation of our technology and the collective effort of the Arzeda and BP teams. We look forward to continue building value for BP and the next equally fruitful collaboration!"

Arzeda is harnessing the power of computational protein design to build novel enzymes and discover new pathways that enable cost effective, sustainable production of value-added specialty chemicals and ingredients. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, the company has developed a portfolio of enzymes that increase the efficiency, robustness and diversity of biological processes. Our proprietary pathway design software unlocks new opportunities for specialty chemicals, advanced materials and health and nutrition products that would otherwise be impossible to exploit.

BP is committed to a lower-carbon future, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations, improve its products and services to help customers lower their emissions, and create new low-carbon businesses.

Technology is ever-present in all that we do – from safely discovering and recovering oil and gas, to renewable energy, digital and lower-carbon fuels and products. We seek innovations that help to make our operations and products more efficient and sustainable.

We have scientists and technologists at eight major technology centers in the US, UK, Asia and Germany . We complement our comprehensive research capability with external collaborations that provide a cross-cutting range of specialities, supported by innovative academic programs.

