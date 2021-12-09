bp and Grabango transforming the convenience store experience by launching automated checkouts

As part of bp's ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner and help the world get there too, its offering new business models and service platforms to deliver ‎the future of mobility, energy and services for its customers.‎

"We are always looking for innovative solutions that bring a more seamless experience to our customers," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing, mobility & convenience Americas for bp. "We believe this technology will positively change the scale of retail and create a wave reaction in the marketplace. Today it's just our first 10 locations. Tomorrow, there is potential to bring Grabango's technology to our entire network."

bp will offer Grabango's checkout-free solution at 10 locations throughout the country, including seven ampm stations in northern California and three Amoco locations in western Pennsylvania. Grabango-powered ampm and Amoco stores will be live to shoppers in mid-2022.

Grabango is free and allows shoppers to skip the line altogether and save time. There are no special shelves, carts, baskets, or turnstiles required to enter or shop. To get started, shoppers download the free Grabango app and shop as they normally would. The Grabango system keeps a running tally of items picked up so there's no need to scan each one on the way out. Payment is automatic and contactless, saving additional time for the shopper.

"It's exciting to team up with bp to delight their shoppers with how easy checkout has become," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. "This is a unique opportunity to leverage our offering to usher in the future of retail for bp. By working together, we will deploy our largest rollout ever, spanning multiple brands and regions. We know shoppers will appreciate the option of a more streamlined checkout at Amoco and ampm locations where Grabango technology is available."

The new convenience store technology integration comes on the heels of bp acquiring Thorntons, a beloved convenience store brand in the Midwest and Florida. Thorntons' customer-focused business will help enhance innovative offers including high-quality food, loyalty programs and next generation mobility solutions. As bp grows its convenience store retail network, it aims to bring innovative solutions to its customers, such as checkout-free shopping.

To learn more about bp's new efforts to reach customers and its partnership with Grabango visit bp.com.

Notes to editors:

bp's portfolio of brands in the US services more than three million consumers daily.

bp's US retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including bp, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons.

bp has different retail models across the US, ranging from company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer-owned, and franchise-owned.

In August 2021 , bp took full ownership of Thorntons, marking re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US.

, bp took full ownership of Thorntons, marking re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US. Convenience and mobility is core to bp's strategy and bp seeks to develop new business models and services working with innovative partners. bp aims to have 20 million consumer touchpoints per day globally by 2030.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing, large-scale store chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution deployed at multiple chains coast to coast. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.

