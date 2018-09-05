BP Announced as the Lead Operator Sponsor of MCEDD 2019

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Quest LLC is pleased to announce that BP will be the Lead Operator Sponsor of MCE Deepwater Development 2019 (MCEDD), which will be held 2-4 April 2019 at the Novotel London West.

As Lead Operator Sponsor, BP will be involved in key aspects of the 2019 event, with a keen focus on the technical program, as the recovery in global deepwater activity offers new opportunities all along the supply chain. The past few years have been challenging, but with efforts to control costs, along with more stabilized commodity prices, deepwater projects are becoming increasingly more attractive.

"BP is proud to support the 2019 MCEDD event and look forward to meeting with subsea market suppliers and operators. Our global projects organization see this as an important forum that will bring together key industry players to share lessons, opportunities and challenges we face in delivering competitive subsea developments. New and more efficient ways of working in the subsea industry will be essential to future success," said David O'Connor, head of global projects, BP.

As the leading deepwater technology conference for the global oil and gas industry; MCEDD 2019 will mark the 16th annual event, and the fourth edition held in London. Long held in the highest regard for its comprehensive technical program, the MCEDD Advisory Board will meet 9 October 2018 to set this year's theme, as well as begin the process of building the technical sessions and forums. The "Call for Abstracts" will remain open until 14 December 2018.

Please visit www.MCEDD.com for more details.

Gulf Quest LLC, a 50/50 partnership of Gulf Energy Information and Quest Offshore Resources, focuses on the operation of offshore conferences, including the leading global deepwater technology event, MCE Deepwater Development (MCEDD) which is held annually in Europe. Additional conferences under Gulf Quest LLC management include the Deepwater Executive Summit (Houston, TX) and the Global Offshore Brazil Summit (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

BP is a global energy business, with operations in over 70 countries. We explore for and produce oil and gas, manufacture and market fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals, and have interests in a range of lower carbon activities. BP employs over 74,000 people around the world, has over 18,000 retail sites worldwide and in 2017 produced an average of 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent oil and gas a day.

