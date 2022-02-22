bp announces successful start-up of Herschel Expansion in Gulf of Mexico

Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada said: "bp continues to grow its position in the Gulf of Mexico by bringing online high-quality projects. Like other recent start-ups in the Gulf of Mexico, with Herschel we are tying into existing infrastructure to produce some of the most efficient barrels in the world. Focusing our hydrocarbons business on the highest quality resources such as these sits at the heart of bp's strategy. Doing so safely, ahead of schedule and under budget is testament to the caliber of the team."

The bp-operated well, drilled to a depth of approximately 19,000 feet, is located southeast of the Na Kika platform, approximately 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. The project provides infrastructure for future well tie-in opportunities. bp and Shell each hold a 50 percent working interest in the Herschel development.

Ewan Drummond, bp senior vice president, projects, production and operations said: "Herschel is a great example of the type of fast-payback, high-return tie-back opportunities we continue to deliver as we focus and high-grade our hydrocarbons portfolio. I would like to thank the team for their commitment in the safe and early execution of this project."

bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 additional jobs.

The Herschel Expansion field is located in the Mississippi Canyon block 520, southeast of the bp-operated Na Kika platform in approximately 6,700 feet of water.

bp is a leading producer in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico , operating four production platforms – Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika – with a fifth platform, Argos, expected to come online in 2022.

, operating four production platforms – Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika – with a fifth platform, Argos, expected to come online in 2022. bp anticipates growth in its production in the US Gulf of Mexico to about 400,000 boe/d net by the mid 2020s.

