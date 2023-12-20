BP Energy Partners Acquires Majority Stake in American Industrial Machine

DALLAS and ODESSA, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Energy Partners, LLC ("BPEP") has closed on its acquisition of American Industrial Machine ("AIM" or the "Company"). The investment represents BPEP's continued focus on companies providing turn-key solutions to the natural gas value chain that enable the responsible production and transportation of energy to markets.

AIM is a leading regional provider of mission-critical repair and maintenance services for natural gas compressors operating in West Texas and New Mexico. The Company specializes in repair, fabrication and critical parts supply for compressor infrastructure used in the transportation of natural gas. The Company exclusively focuses on aftermarket-based repair and maintenance service opportunities of regularly consumed parts as a result of continuous and remote operations. In addition to repair and maintenance, the Company also manufactures and sells replacement components and parts offering its customers complete turnaround solutions that reduce costly downtime and optimize equipment performance.

"AIM's strong culture of service, deep customer relationships and history of growth support its unwavering value proposition and focus on the compressor irrespective of its source of power," said Michael Watzky, Managing Partner of BP Energy Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the Company and supporting its next phase of growth."

About American Industrial Machine:
Founded in 2010 by Walt Tonge and John Hutson, AIM is a leading resource for oil and gas customers needing precision compressor repair and maintenance service. AIM specializes in repair and fabrication of high-quality, drop-in ready compressor components and parts to OEM specifications at its two full-service facilities in Odessa, Texas. With capabilities tailored to mission-critical parts when downtime is costly, operators can trust AIM's standard of quality, turnaround, and reliability. For more information, please visit www.aimodessa.com.

About BP Energy Partners, LLC: 
BP Energy Partners (BPEP) is a Dallas, Texas-based middle market private equity firm investing in energy and the energy transition. BPEP is focused on investments in energy and energy intensive industries that enable energy security, energy reliability, and "Practical Decarbonization." Originally sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP was founded in 2012 and manages more than $600 million in committed capital. For more information, please visit www.bpenergypartners.com.

