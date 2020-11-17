BP Energy Partners Announces Acquisition of Encino Environmental Services, LLC

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Energy Partners, LLC ("BPEP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Encino Environmental Services, LLC ("Encino" or the "Company"), an environmental consulting and services business that enables compliance with government regulations along with providing carbon emissions benchmarking and mitigation strategies to achieve Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") goals.

Encino specializes in emissions performance testing, leak detection and repair (LDAR), continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMs), and advanced environmental data and reporting software for the identification, measurement and minimization of emissions including methane monitoring and waste gas management.

"We are excited to partner with Graham Whaling, CEO, and the entire Encino team to pursue this growing market opportunity. Environmental regulatory compliance solutions will continue to play a key role in overall decarbonization, and we believe Encino is in a strategic position to capitalize on these needs," said Michael Watzky, Managing Partner of BP Energy Partners.

Encino was founded in 2010 to provide a broad array of environmental and regulatory compliance solutions within the upstream and midstream energy sectors along with marine, power, industrial, mining, and other sectors. The Company's mobile testing laboratories allow for rapid deployment to meet customers emissions testing needs and regulatory requirements. Engineering expertise provides the capability to assess, design, and implement an array of strategies to address complex environmental projects.

"Encino is poised to expand the precision by which ESG initiatives and government mandated emissions requirements are benchmarked and reported while also providing a full suite of emissions detection and reduction related services," said Graham Whaling, CEO of Encino.

The acquisition of Encino expands BPEP's portfolio of companies focused on environmental services and testing to comply with federal, state, local, and corporate air emissions standards to achieve ESG policy goals.

About Encino Environmental Services, LLC

Encino Environmental Services, LLC (Encino) is an environmental consulting firm that specializes in emissions testing, leak detection and repair (LDAR) and continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMs). Encino's innovative custom environmental solutions and proprietary data systems assist customers to adhere to federal, state and other rules and regulations as well as identify, measure and minimize emissions. The company is also developing programs that enable customers to establish, meet and report corporate ESG efforts. Additional information can be found at www.encinoenviron.com.

About BP Energy Partners, LLC

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $550 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

