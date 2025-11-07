BP Environmental Services Acquires Synergis Zero Waste Group

CHALFONT, Pa., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Environmental Services ("BP"), a portfolio company of Expedition Capital Partners and Firmament, acquired Synergis Zero Waste Group ("Synergis"). Synergis specializes in waste program management, cost reduction, and the development of recycling and composting initiatives for commercial clients. The company offers a comprehensive suite of environmentally friendly waste optimization services, including recycling, landfill diversion, and compliance, while reducing overall waste and recycling costs.

Established in 1998 and based in Chalfont, PA, BP Environmental Services is a leading asset-light provider of solid and liquid waste and recycling services, catering to more than 2,500 customers and 20,000 locations across North America. The Company has built a robust network of hauling and equipment rental vendors, delivering reliable, efficient, and high-quality service to its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Synergis to the BP platform," said Tom France, CEO of BP. "This partnership strengthens our presence on the West Coast, and the customer-centric approach at Synergis aligns with our core values. We look forward to building upon their established legacy and success."

"BP's combination with Synergis is a great example of our long-term growth strategy in action," stated Michael Hendrie, Managing Director of Expedition Capital Partners. "We are committed to partnering with outstanding companies like Synergis that align with BP's culture and service standards."

Neil Cutler of Synergis Zero Waste Group stated, "We are happy to have found a partner in BP that shares our philosophy for doing business. We have full confidence that, under BP's ownership, our customers will continue to receive high-quality service. It was a pleasure working with Tom and his team, and we are excited for the opportunities ahead for our combined companies."

About BP Environmental Services

Established in 1998 and based in Chalfont, PA, BP's core business is to provide asset-light managed waste and recycling services to multi-location customers. The company delivers these mission-critical, non-discretionary services through multi-year contracts in a recurring revenue model with a core focus on environmentally friendly solutions that deliver cost savings while providing high-value customer service to its clients. For more information, please visit www.workwithbp.com.

About Expedition Capital Partners

Expedition Capital Partners ("ECP") is independent sponsor private equity firm focused on partnering with experienced operators to acquire and grow businesses in the middle and lower-middle markets. ECP's equity funding partners have historically come from the private equity, mezzanine/equity, family office and traditional LP landscapes. Since inception, ECP has acquired 37 companies across six platform investments. For more information, please visit www.expedition-partners.com.

About Firmament

Firmament provides control equity, minority equity and growth debt capital to lower-middle market businesses primarily in three core industry verticals: Technology, Healthcare and the Environment. Within these verticals, Firmament makes investments in service, software and specialty-manufacturing companies with significant scaling potential. Firmament seeks to be a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners, and curate solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. With offices across the United States, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business. For more information, please visit www.firmament.com.

