bp launches Price Match from BPme Rewards

To sign up, drivers can download the BPme Rewards app and subscribe to Price Match on the BPme app homepage. Existing BPme Rewards members can subscribe by logging into their BPme Rewards account and signing up for Price Match on the 'offers tab' under rewards. Every time a Price Match subscriber fills up with eight or more gallons of bp or Amoco gas in one transaction using BPme Rewards, prices will automatically be compared and savings, if applicable, will be applied to their next BPme Rewards purchase. Subscribers can save up to 5 cents off per gallon per transaction with Price Match, which can be stacked with the 5 cents off every gallon on every visit that BPme Rewards members can receive every month.

"Today's drivers are constantly searching for convenient ways to save time and money at the pump, so we designed Price Match as an easy digital solution to assist in that journey," said Lisa Blalock, VP marketing mobility and convenience Americas at bp. "New innovations like Price Match from BPme Rewards provide simple ways for consumers to have a worry-free experience when finding the best possible gas price when it's time to fill up."

Price Match is the latest offer available in the BPme app, making it easy to pay, view receipts, track BPme Rewards and more without leaving the driver's seat. Consumers can visit bp.com/bpmepricematch to learn more.

BPme Rewards program has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs for 2021.

*Subscription fee of 99₵/month & purchase of at least 8 gal of fuel required in a BPme Rewards transaction. Posted credit price at bp/Amoco will be compared to the posted credit price according to Gas Buddy at any Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, or Marathon sites within a ½ mile radius at the same time. Savings up to a maximum of 5₵/gal. Terms & conditions apply: bp.com/price-match-terms.

