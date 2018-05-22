BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category

The six-episode digital series is about inspiration, information and the power of science. "What's Good" is available on PBS KIDS and PBS Digital Studios YouTube Channel and introduces parents and caregivers to the power of learning via art and culture that is experienced every day in their own communities.

BP Studios worked with local Chicago based co-directors Brandon Breaux and Nick Castle as well as Producer Shawn D. Price to capture the true essence of the series. "It was important that we tap into and showcase the tremendous creative talent in Chicago, and very important that we capture positive voices from the actual communities we are trying to reach. The team did this in a wonderful way," said Geoffrey DeStefano, Executive Producer and CEO of BP Studios.

"Brand Programming Studios has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

Brand Programming Studios was honored at the star-studded Webby Awards ceremony on Monday May 14, 2018 and had the opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Fans can watch the speech here.

