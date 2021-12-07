bp takes first major step into electrification in the US by acquiring EV fleet charging provider AMPLY Power

By 2030, bp aims to nearly double earnings1 from its global convenience and mobility businesses – increasing from around $5 billion in 2019 – while delivering returns in the range of 15-20%. During this time, bp plans to grow its global network of EV charging points from around 11,000 today to more than 70,000.

Richard Bartlett, senior vice president, future mobility and solutions, bp: "bp is aiming to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which is key to lowering emissions from the transport sector - the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the US. As we continue to invest in new forms of infrastructure and technology to serve our global fleet customers, AMPLY Power provides an ideal opportunity to build our EV business in the US. They bring an experienced team, a rapidly expanding customer base and user-friendly digital platform."

Founded in 2018, AMPLY Power aims to make EV adoption easy for fleets. The California-based firm has two offers for fleet operators:

Fully financed Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) – AMPLY Power provides solutions for the charging of customers' fleets, including the procurement and installation of hardware, software and operational and maintenance costs. Customers sign 5-to-10year agreements for these services and AMPLY Power charges customers a flat usage rate ($/kWh or $ per mile driven).

(CaaS) – AMPLY Power provides solutions for the charging of customers' fleets, including the procurement and installation of hardware, software and operational and maintenance costs. Customers sign 5-to-10year agreements for these services and AMPLY Power charges customers a flat usage rate ($/kWh or $ per mile driven). Customer-financed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) – For customers who prefer to own their charging infrastructure, AMPLY Power offers a software and operate model where customers pay an annual license and service fee for software and managed services. AMPLY Power can manage these customers' fleet electrification infrastructure services.

AMPLY Power's innovative OMEGA Charge Management System software helps fleet operators manage energy costs and optimizes performance by providing real-time monitoring of EV charging operations and preventative maintenance for both vehicles and chargers.

Vic Shao, founder and CEO, AMPLY Power: "Our mission at AMPLY Power is to accelerate the transition to electric-powered fleets by offering comprehensive solutions that make it easy and cost-effective for operators to use EVs. Now, with support and backing from bp, we can scale our approach to reach new markets while bringing our unique expertise to bp's broader electric fleet initiatives. bp shares our sustainability values and commitment to technological innovation, making this an opportunity to create a lasting positive impact on the environment and the economy."

David Lawler, chairman and president, bp America: "Expanding into EV fleet charging is the latest in bp's ongoing commitment to help drive the energy transition in the US. This acquisition builds on significant investments in offshore wind earlier this year in New England, onshore wind across seven states and our rapidly growing presence in solar. bp sees enormous opportunity for the US to lead the energy transition, and we're excited to help the country on its journey to net zero."

AMPLY Power was named on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list for the second year in a row, and currently has several customer partnerships, including the Logan Bus Company – the largest school bus provider for the New York City Department of Education – and the Anaheim Transportation Network in California.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMPLY Power will continue to operate independently as part of bp's global portfolio of businesses. Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

AMPLY Power is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has around 35 employees.

and has around 35 employees. Convenience and mobility is core to bp's strategy and bp seeks to develop new business models and services working with innovative partners. Electrification is at the heart of bp's approach to mobility and it is growing its charging businesses around the world, aiming to have over 70,000 public charge points by 2030.

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 additional jobs through its business activities.

