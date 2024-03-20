bp unveils first US bp pulse EV charging Gigahub™ at Houston headquarters

bp pulse Gigahub™ (EV charging station) is open to the general public

The site features 24 EV DC fast-charging points

A ribbon cutting for the Gigahub™ located at the bp Westlake campus with bp executives and local elected officials will be held on March 20, 2024

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bp (NYSE: BP) will celebrate the opening of its new electric-vehicle charging site at its bp America headquarters in Houston, Texas, expanding its network of EV chargers in the US. The new bp pulse station is the first bp pulse branded Gigahub™ in the US and will be open to the public on April 2.

Emma Delaney, bp Executive Vice President for Customers & Products, said: "As we expand our global footprint, I am thrilled to unveil our first EV charging Gigahub in the US. With leading fast charging positions already in key markets in the UK, China, and Germany, we're learning about customer charging preferences on the go."

The Gigahub™, expected to open on March 20, 2024, will offer 24 high-speed EV charge points with Tritium 150kW DC fast chargers. The chargers will be integrated with the bp pulse app, allowing users to locate the site, access real-time charging availability, and connect to WiFi.

"We're excited to bring bp pulse to America's energy corridor and expand our presence in the US public EV-charging market," said Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. "This project will bring fast, reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it, helping support faster electric-vehicle adoption in the US. We look forward to welcoming new and existing EV drivers to our growing network."

bp pulse aims to continue deploying additional charging points at high-demand locations, such as airports, major metropolitan areas, and bp-owned properties across the US. bp has also been awarded grant funds through programs, including National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) and California Energy Commission (CEC) to provide charging infrastructure at sites in California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky.

In February 2023, bp announced plans to invest $1 billion in America's EV charging infrastructure by 2030, with $500 million invested in by the end of 2025. bp pulse also shared commitments to deliver 3,000 charge points by 2025. EV charging is one of bp's five strategic transition growth engines in which the company expects to significantly grow investment through this decade. The other transition growth engines include bioenergy, hydrogen, convenience and renewables & power.

Today bp has 29,000 EV charge points worldwide and aims for more than 100,000 globally by 2030 – around 90% rapid or ultra-fast.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. We're transforming bp from an international oil and gas company to an integrated energy company – and America is core to the strategy. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $145 billion since 2005 and supporting more than 275,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bpamerica.com.

About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Focused on fast and reliable charging, bp pulse deploys charging points for EV drivers and commercial fleets on the go; at destination hubs, at the depot and bp retail sites. Around the world bp pulse is partnering with some of the world's biggest businesses, while developing the Gigahub™ network, a series of large EV high-speed charging hubs in high-demand locations. For more information, visit bppulsefleet.com

