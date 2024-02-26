bp Unveils Transformative Consumer Experience Innovations at BP Amoco Marketers Association Convention

New upgrades enabled through advanced retail tech, tangible consumer benefits,

nationwide electrification operations, and site accessibility

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bp has unveiled another series of new initiatives for reshaping the future of fuel and convenience stations in the United States at the biennial BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) Convention and Business Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the BPAMA and its longstanding relationship with bp. On the main stage, bp leaders highlighted the ongoing expansion and technological developments led by bp and its marketers, showcasing trends, strategies, and innovations that contribute to the success of businesses in today's dynamic environment.

"Our US branded marketers unwavering commitment is fundamental to our joint efforts in enhancing the consumer experience," said Emma Delaney, executive vice president, customers & products for bp. "Attending the BPAMA conference is always a rewarding experience, and we look forward to providing these frontline representatives for the bp and Amoco brands with innovative tools, solidifying our dedication to their success."

Themed "Power of Us," the convention served as a platform for bp to introduce additional offerings intended to transform the consumer experience, including:

Launch of the new consumer digital app, underpinned by a cutting-edge loyalty platform, offering a seamless guest experience across fueling and convenience

New technology aimed at simplifying and enhancing the retail experience, including a modern cloud-based POS, optimized tech support model, and enhanced consumer loyalty offerings

Bold multi-channel fuels campaign coming Spring 2024

Growing bp pulse EV charging operations at bp and Amoco gas stations throughout the US

Focus on bp's commitment to greater diversity, equity, and inclusion through an offer with fuelService, an app designed to help drivers who need assistance to find gas stations that are staffed and ready to help them fuel up

"This year's BPAMA convention has truly been a celebration of the Power of Us and the extraordinary things we accomplish with our bp and Amoco branded marketers," stated Greg Franks, senior vice president of mobility & convenience, Americas for bp. "Consumers are changing faster than ever and we're investing together in our people, products, and offers to continue giving them what they want, when they want it, and how they want it."

As part of the convention, attendees earned points contributing to a charitable donation supporting In Our Backyard, with whom bp shares an enduring partnership dedicated to combating human trafficking. The campaign showcased exclusive dispenser skirts featuring distinctive In Our Backyard graphics, providing advocates with a tangible and symbolic means to actively engage in the fight against human trafficking. These exclusive items are currently available for order on bpparts, providing bp's branded marketers the opportunity to directly contribute to this crucial cause.

This endeavor aligns with bp's ongoing commitment to championing social responsibility. By facilitating direct involvement through this innovative campaign, bp demonstrates its dedication to making a meaningful impact on a global scale. In tandem, the company underscores the significance of retail site staff in this effort, offering training and resources to empower stations in taking a stand against human trafficking.

About bp

bp is investing in America's energy system as we transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. With $150 billion invested in the US since 2005, we employ more than 30,000 Americans and support more than 275,000 jobs. We have a bigger footprint here than anywhere else in the world, and we're proud to be a trusted partner for secure, affordable and reliable energy.

About BPAMA

The BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) is a not-for-profit trade association representing bp branded marketers. BPAMA drives a collaborative, strategically focused mission of positioning the BP brand as the brand of choice for Marketers and Consumers, with brand growth that is profitable and sustainable. BPAMA is a powerhouse of knowledge in the petroleum marketing business and the most effective association of its kind in the petroleum industry. Over 80% of BP's branded volume is represented through BPAMA and over 20% of all BP Marketers are active in Board or Committee roles volunteering their time, expertise and business acumen to shape the strategy, programs and offers impacting the BP Marketer Channel of Trade.

Notes to editors

bp's portfolio of brands in the US services more than three million consumers daily.

bp's US retail presence spans 8,000+ sites in 46 states, including bp, ARCO/ampm, Amoco, Thorntons, and TravelCenters of America.

bp has different retail models across the US, ranging from company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer-owned, and franchise-owned.

Convenience and mobility is core to bp's strategy and bp seeks to develop new business models and services working with innovative partners. bp aims to have 20 million consumer touchpoints per day globally by 2030.

bp pulse, bp's EV charging business, has already installed more than 29,000 charge points (up 35% on 2022) and aims to roll out more than 100,000 globally by 2030. bp pulse plans to invest up to $1 billion in EV charging across the US by 2030.

