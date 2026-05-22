bp Whiting Statement: bp makes a new good faith offer to advance talks

WHITING, Ind., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bp Whiting refinery returned to the bargaining table with the United Steelworkers Local 7-1 bargaining committee and presented a revised proposal intended to move the parties closer to an agreement. This reflects our continued commitment to good-faith bargaining and reaching an agreement that supports a sustainable long-term future for our employees, the refinery, and the community.

The current settlement offer includes the following:

A withdrawal of the proposed voluntary reduction of up to 42 maintenance craft employees. This is in response to the union's concerns and reflects our continued commitment to reaching an agreement.

An average 13% pay increase over the first 4 years of the proposed 6-year agreement. Pay increases for the last 2 years will be equivalent to increases from the National Oil Bargaining in 2030.

A discretionary Annual Cash Bonus for all who meet the defined criteria.

A one-time lump sum payment after the contract is ratified ranging between $2,500 to $10,000.

To see what is in the full offer please visit our website at www.Whitingnegotiations.com.

bp Whiting refinery remains committed to bargaining in good faith toward an agreement that supports employees and ensures the refinery can operate safely, reliably, and sustainably for years to come.

We will continue to be present at the table and ready to make progress. We hope the union will engage constructively in that process for the benefit of our employees, the refinery, and the community.

Further information

Contact

bp US press office, [email protected]

SOURCE bp America