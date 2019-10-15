BPAS and MOR Strategy Partners Introduce the Re$erveMOR Benefit Model

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, announced today that it has teamed up with MOR Strategy Partners to deliver the Re$erveMOR benefits solution to public-sector employers and employees.

Re$erveMOR is a proprietary combination tax strategy, created by MOR Strategy Partners and financially managed by BPAS, that addresses the need for employees to optimize their pay through the use of multiple tax-advantaged employee benefits. It's a convergence of healthcare, retirement, and wellness benefits designed to help public-sector employers and employees build health reserve dollars for retirement.

"The loss/sunset of retiree health coverage for employees in the public sector over the past decade has resulted in a significant economic challenge as they move from active employment," said Nancy Melcher, Chief Engagement Officer at MOR Strategy Partners. "The ordinary individual who retires with pension, Social Security income, and some savings will be significantly under-resourced to deal with healthcare costs under the current industry benefit structure. We are fixing that with Re$erveMOR."

Under the Re$erveMOR model, collectively bargained employees can elect a percentage of pay increases to fund their health reserve. They can also convert certain time-off benefits, like sick time, to health funds on a tax-free basis.

"Funding this new reality will require different benefits and strategies," added Melcher. "With employer budgets flat or declining, it will require new thinking and reallocation and a full benefit conversion strategy of existing programs. Looking at tax-advantaged plans in a cohesive and integrated fashion allows people to optimize their paychecks in accordance with the many tax opportunities available through their employer."

"The opportunity to optimize multiple tax advantages requires an integrated strategy/model rather than a single benefit decision across multiple offerings," said David Ritchie, SVP at BPAS VEBA & HRA/HSA Services. "The VEBA component is at the heart of the Re$erveMOR model as it provides the secured vaulting of these tax protected dollars for use in the short and long term health protection strategy."

Re$erveMOR is currently being offered to select public-sector employers in Wisconsin. It is expected to expand nationally. For more information, contact Nancy Melcher at (262) 347-2272 or NancyM@MORStrategy.com.

About MOR Strategy Partners

For more than 20 years, MOR Strategy Partners has expanded its mission of Maximizing Our Resources (MOR) and embarked on national and regional distribution of its many proprietary and innovative benefit/tax strategies, programs, resources and technology. Each of these promises to provide economic relief for employers and employees and increased benefit levels to a marketplace filled with outdated HR delivery systems and underserved, disengaged benefit consumers. MOR continues to research, develop and deliver a world of Benefits that Benefit.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts. We support 3,800 retirement plans, $77 billion in trust assets, $1 trillion in fund administration, and more than 450,000 participants. With our breadth of services, depth of creative talent, and financial resources, we are well positioned to help our clients solve all their benefit plan challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call.

The BPAS family of services includes: Plan Administration & Recordkeeping, TPA, Actuarial & Pension, VEBA & HRA/HSA, Fiduciary, AutoRollovers & MyPlanLoan, Healthcare Consulting, Transfer Agency, Fund Administration, Custody, and Collective Investment Trusts.

Specialty practices include: Auto Enrollment Plans, Multiple Employer Trusts/Plans, Plans with Employer Securities, Puerto Rico Section 1081 Plans, VEBA HRA Plans, Cash Balance Plans, Collective Investment Trusts, and Fund Administration.

BPAS subsidiaries include: Hand Benefits & Trust, NRS Trust Product Administration, Global Trust Company, and BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Susie Playman | BPAS | 315-292-6900 | splayman@bpas.com

Nancy Melcher | MOR Strategy Partners | 262-347-2272 | NancyM@MORstrategy.com

