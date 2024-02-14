BPAS Completes Transaction with Creative Plan Designs, Ltd.

UTICA, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, announced today that it has acquired Creative Plan Designs, Ltd. (CPD), headquartered in East Meadow, NY.

Formed in 1979, the CPD mission has always been to provide superior retirement planning advice that assists clients in developing tailored plan programs. The company is widely regarded for its ability to deliver solutions for complex retirement plan programs. Recognizing that changes in the retirement plan business — particularly with the demand for enhanced technology and cybersecurity protocols — necessitated a change in strategy, CPD began discussions with BPAS about a potential collaboration. The companies reached an agreement in December 2023 with a February 1, 2024, effective date. All CPD employees will join the BPAS team.

"I'm not ready to retire," said Ron K. Stair, CPD founder. "It's important to me that I work with people I trust and respect; I found that at BPAS. This move will allow us to continue to provide CPD clients with a high level of service and consulting expertise, and add the deep resources, technology, and range of solutions offered by BPAS."

Paul Neveu, Chief Executive Officer of BPAS, added, "CPD will become our 15th office, but we have deep roots in New York State. We are honored and happy to have CPD join us. I'm very impressed with the level of knowledge and expertise across the entire CPD organization. We are looking forward to working with Ron and the CPD team to write new chapters together."

BPAS, a Community Bank System, Inc. subsidiary, provides daily valuation, actuarial and employee benefits consulting, fund administration, health & welfare plans, IRAs, and institutional trust services through its subsidiaries on a national scale. It has 14 offices across the nation and Puerto Rico. The partnership enhances the services and resources available to CPD clients.

Jason Disco, Senior Vice President of BPAS Pension Sales & Consulting added, "We are very excited to be partnering with CPD, a respected and growing provider of Defined Contribution and Defined Benefit consulting services. The transaction will strengthen and complement our existing retirement plan services and provide further support for growth in the Metro NY area. We are delighted to welcome the entire CPD team to BPAS."

About CPD

Since 1979, we have specialized in designing retirement plans for owners of small to mid-sized businesses. Our plans provide maximum tax savings and a worry-free retirement. Our plans guarantee to offer the best results for retirement savings and tax benefits while keeping in compliance with the complexities of government-mandated regulations. We are firm believers that retirement planning is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. In addition, we work in conjunction with advisors to fully utilize the tax benefits available under prevailing laws and regulations to ensure income for future years.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and institutional trust services. We make it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit-plan services that solve client challenges with the convenience of one company, one call. We support 5,800 plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1.3 trillion in fund administration, and more than 810,000 participants in partnership with advisors, trustees, and financial professionals across the nation.

The BPAS family of services includes Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Healthcare Consulting, IRA, VEBA HRA, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, and Institutional Trust.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Nicole Ossevoort | 315-418-0003 | [email protected]

SOURCE BPAS Inc