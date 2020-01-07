BPAS Launches First Ever Puerto Rico Collective Investment Fund

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, announced today that the Puerto Rico Pension Board has selected the PR Capital Preservation Fund (Fund) for inclusion in the new PR Act 106 DC Plan for Government employees. It is the first-ever Collective Investment Fund (CIF) created by a PR financial institution. Under Act 106, the new CIF will be the default investment for the plan which covers 110,000 participants. BPAS received a favorable private-letter ruling from the PR Treasury Department approving the Fund as a "Qualified PR Security" which provides for certain tax benefits related to lump-sum distributions.

BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico will serve as the Fund trustee and investment manager. Hand Benefits & Trust, a BPAS company, will be the agent for administration. The Fund is also available for non-government plans qualified under PR Code Section 1081.

Barry Kublin, BPAS CEO, credits the private-public partnership in Puerto Rico for the product development. According to Kublin, "40% of the portfolio is allocated amongst the FDIC-insured PR financial institutions in enhanced yield accounts, with the remainder invested in institutional money market and stable value investments." He added that the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions and Hacienda reviewed and approved the initiative in a thorough and timely manner. "The Pension Board and their consultants embraced a creative solution to the Act's mandates. Having provided trust and plan administration services in PR for 20 years and given the breadth of our services, we are well positioned to deliver a complete solution to all PR retirement plan constituents," he added.

