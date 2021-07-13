BPAS Names New President and Executive Vice President

UTICA, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, announced today that Maryann Geary has been named President of its Plan Administration and Recordkeeping Services and David Ritchie has been named Executive Vice President of its Health & Welfare division.

Geary has led the company's Plan Administration & Recordkeeping operations since 2008. Before joining BPAS, she was an owner of Alliance Benefit Group Mid-Atlantic, in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. She holds several designations in the retirement field from the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries, including Certified Pension Consultant, Qualified Pension Administrator, Qualified 401(k) Administrator, Qualified Plan Financial Consultant, and Tax Exempt and Government Plans Consultant. She is also an Enrolled Retirement Plan Agent and is licensed to represent clients before the IRS.

"Maryann has played a vital role in the growth and development of BPAS, while setting the highest standards for the ERISA, technical, and plan design knowledge we possess as an organization," said Paul Neveu, BPAS CEO. "She brings a keen understanding of technical requirements, combined with a practical approach to plan administration. Maryann has overseen various teams within BPAS, including our national team of Plan Consultants, the Plan Documents and Notices team, the Plan Conversion and Implementation team, TPA Services, and worked across the company on many collaborative projects. As President, Maryann will be able to work her magic in overseeing all operations and lead our administrative, trust, and operational functions of our Plan Administration & Recordkeeping Services."

"It is a very exciting time to work in the retirement field due to recent legislation," said Geary. "BPAS will continue to focus on providing unparalleled retirement administration and recordkeeping services with a focus on technology and outsourcing the HR functions for our Plan Sponsors to allow them to focus on growing their businesses. I am thrilled to be able to lead the way with an amazing team of professionals at BPAS."

Ritchie, who joined BPAS in 2013, is a national expert on VEBA HRA issues. With more than 20 years of industry experience, he is a leading authority on VEBAs, Consumer-Driven Plans, and COBRA Administration. In his new role, he will lead the company's Health & Welfare service lines in operations, sales, staffing, service, and compliance.

Since joining BPAS, Ritchie has secured key partnerships to help expand the BPAS Health & Welfare business. The company's VEBA offering is particularly popular with municipal/public-sector employers, schools and universities, and Taft-Hartley union groups.

"David has been instrumental to the growth of our VEBA and Health & Welfare lines of business," said Paul Neveu, BPAS CEO. "In addition to his strong leadership skills and strategic thinking, he brings a keen understanding of GASB/OPEB mitigation solutions, union negotiation and bargaining, consumer-driven healthcare options, and COBRA administration. His leadership has been a driving force in expanding the BPAS national brand across a competitive marketplace and building our Health & Welfare practice. We offer one of the best solutions in the market. With Dave at the helm, we have the products, technology, staffing, and expertise to really lead the way."

"With the continuous rising costs of both healthcare insurance and expenses, Health & Welfare plans are great tools for employers and employees looking to stretch their budgets and create a marketplace of informed consumers," said Ritchie. We have a compelling story and can help employers enjoy significant additional tax advantages. I'm looking forward to expanding the BPAS brand and building our Health & Welfare business into a truly national brand."

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts. We support 4,200 retirement plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1.3 trillion in fund administration, and more than 510,000 participants. With our breadth of services, depth of creative talent, and financial resources, we are well-positioned to help our clients solve all their benefit plan challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call.

BPAS services: Plan Administration & Recordkeeping, Actuarial & Pension, Collective Investment Trusts, Fund Administration, Fiduciary Healthcare Consulting, IRA, VEBA/HRA, Health & Welfare Plans, Institutional Trust.

BPAS specialty practices: Auto Enrollment Plans, Multiple Employer Trusts/Plans, Plans with Employer Securities, Puerto Rico Section 1081 Plans, VEBA HRA Plans, Cash Balance Plans, Collective Investment Trusts, and Fund Administration.

BPAS subsidiaries: BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico, Fringe Benefits Design, Global Trust Company, Hand Benefits & Trust, and NRS Trust Product Administration.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Susie Playman | CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE BPAS Inc

Related Links

www.bpas.com

