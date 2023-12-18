BPAS Partners with the SS&C Automatic Rollover Program to Enhance Retirement Plan Servicing

News provided by

BPAS

18 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS, a leading provider of retirement and benefits administration services, is pleased to announce its AutoRollovers service has joined with SS&C Technologies' Automatic Rollover Program (ARP). SS&C's pioneering platform is designed to revolutionize the servicing needs of Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), recordkeepers, advisory firms, and plan sponsors.

BPAS AutoRollovers provides a hassle-free IRA solution designed for terminated participants facing mandatory distributions from their retirement accounts. This service simplifies the management of mandatory distributions for plan sponsors, with the added benefit of a fully automated distribution process for plans utilizing the BPAS platform. Offering a comprehensive one-stop solution, AutoRollovers saves both time and money.

The collaboration between BPAS AutoRollovers and SS&C's ARP aims to simplify and streamline the administration of mandatory rollovers at the plan level, providing an efficient and user-friendly solution.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts. We support 4,500 retirement plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1 trillion in fund administration, and more than 620,000 participants. Since 1973, we've made it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit plan services that solve client challenges without the need to engage multiple providers.

The BPAS family of services includes Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Health Benefit Consulting, IRA, VEBA HRA, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, and Institutional Trust.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Media Contact:
Nicole Ossevoort
315-418-0003
nossevoort@bpas.com

SOURCE BPAS

