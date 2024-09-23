BPC Instruments launches the BPC Titan - a new solution for gas flow and volume monitoring in pilot and small scales fermentation processes

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") announces the global launch of its latest innovation, the BPC Titan, specifically designed for biological fermentation processes involving high gas production. Building on the success of the BPC Go, the BPC Titan extends to new market niches, improving the efficiency and precision of gas flow and volume measurement across applications such as biogas production, ethanol fermentation, biohydrogen generation, and other microbial fermentation processes.

"The BPC Titan is a versatile gas volume and flow meter specifically designed for processes with high gas production. This product allows BPC to enter a new fermentation market segment that demands precise gas flow and volume measurements, as well as comprehensive data management at pilot and small scales. With the addition of this new product to BPC's portfoil, we can offer measurement solutions across a boarder industrial sector, further strengthening our leading position in gas flow and volume analysis. The BPC Titan enhances user workflows and simplifies complex processes, providing reliability and precision needed to help our customers achieve their goals efficiently," comments Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

For more technical information about BPC Titan, please visit the related product page (https://bpcinstruments.com/bpc_products/bpc-titan/), or contact our sales team at [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

