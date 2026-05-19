BPC Instruments partners with AURI on anaerobic digestion experimentation in the United States

LUND, Sweden, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") has entered a strategic collaboration with the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute ("AURI") to improve the quality, comparability, and decision-relevance of anaerobic digestion experimentation in the United States. Through a three-year partnership, BPC and AURI will work together to support industrial decision-making and research to help expand new biogas market opportunities.

The goal of the collaboration is to accelerate the adoption of rigorous anaerobic digestion testing methodologies and sound interpretation practices, particularly for agricultural and bioindustrial applications. Key areas of the collaboration include applied research and professional services, education and workforce capacity building, and training on BPC's instruments.

"This cooperative effort reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, well-interpreted data to enable faster and better decision making," says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments. "We look forward to enabling high-quality data for anaerobic digestion experimentation through AURI's connections to the U.S. bioindustrial and agricultural markets and their ongoing biogas research and development."

The BPC and AURI teams will work together at AURI's Bioindustrial Innovation Center in Waseca, Minnesota, to enable aligned method development, coordinated responses on professional services, and hands-on training for equipment operators.

"We're excited to leverage BPC's technical expertise through its highly regarded equipment offerings and analysis to strengthen anaerobic digestion decision making and the expansion of biogas opportunities in Minnesota and the United States," notes Shannon Schlecht, AURI executive director. "This collaboration will further help us uncover the potential of tapping into agricultural residues and organic waste streams for renewable energy in Minnesota and across the country."

This is a non-exclusive collaboration between AURI and BPC, grounded in best-practice experimentation and data quality to support the growing biogas sector.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB (publ)

+46 (0) 46 16 39 51

[email protected]

Jennifer Voegele, Director of Marketing Communications

AURI

+1 917 922 6067

[email protected]

About AURI

The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute is a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate the agricultural economy by empowering expanded uses and markets of agriculturally derived products. It accomplishes this by using science and technology to help develop new uses for agricultural products. It collaborates globally, acts regionally, and is known as an economic catalyst for Minnesota with a focus on bioindustrial products and food. AURI provides a broad range of services, including applied research and development, scientific assistance, and a targeted network across the value chain to foster collaboration. In July 2026, AURI will publish the Minnesota Biogas Roadmap, an authoritative guide to realizing Minnesota's biogas future. To learn more, visit www.auri.org.

About BPC Instruments AB (publ)

BPC Instruments is a Swedish technology company developing analytical instruments for renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology, including biogas and biodegradability testing. The systems enable advanced testing with higher accuracy and consistency, while reducing the time and manual work required. The portfolio combines high-quality hardware and software with deep application knowledge built over more than 20 years. Today, BPC exports to more than 90 countries and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit: www.bpcinstruments.com

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