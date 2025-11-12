BPC Instruments reports results for the period January - September 2025

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) hereby publishes the interim report for the period January 1 - September 30, 2025. The interim report is available as an attached file to this release and on the company's website https://investor.bpcinstruments.com/financial-reports.

CEO Jing Liu comments:

"During the third quarter, BPC continued to grow in line with our strategy and long-term ambitions. Demand remained good across both established and emerging markets, and our customer base continued to expand. We are proud to now have clients in more than 90 countries, a milestone that reflects the relevance and trust we have built over time."

Q3 | 2025-07-01 – 2025-09-30

Net sales for the third quarter amounted to 16,959 (16,087) KSEK.

EBIT for the third quarter amounted to 3,689 (3,823) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 2,949 (2,916) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.27 (0.28) SEK.

Q1–Q3 | 2025-01-01 – 2025-09-30

Net sales for the period amounted to 46,949 (45,303) KSEK.

EBIT for the period amounted to 7,094 (13,395) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 5,268 (11,115) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.47 (1.06) SEK.

At the end of the period equity/asset ratio was 94% (92%).

Total cash and equivalents, including long-term investments, amounted to 64,544 (29,499) KSEK.

Significant events Q3 2025

On 21 July, BPC received an order from Cornell University in the United States valued at approximately SEK 1 million. The order includes two AMPTS® III Duo systems – BPC's flagship instrument for conducting batch anaerobic fermentation tests.

On 5 August, BPC received an order from a research institute in the Philippines valued at approximately SEK 4.4 million. The order includes several BPC® Blue systems.

On 2 September, BPC announced the extension of its BPC® Blue platform into the textiles and apparel sector, broadening the company's presence within sustainable materials testing.

On 10 September, BPC announced the launch of a new customised training and consultation service, designed to help customers make the most value of their analytical instruments.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on 12 November 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to 90 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

