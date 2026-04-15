BPC is Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Enterprise Fraud Management solution vendors.

Management solution vendors. BPC, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named BPC as a SPARK leader in their analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

BPC was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2025, driven by the strength and maturity of its SmartVista Fraud Management platform. Designed for true omnichannel, enterprise-wide fraud detection and prevention, BPC's solution unifies transactional, behavioral, and contextual data across issuing, payments, digital and mobile, wallets, instant payments and account-based channels into a centralized fraud intelligence layer. The platform combines configurable rules engines with adaptive machine learning and behavioral analytics to generate dynamic, explainable risk scores that support accurate real-time decisioning while reducing false positives. Its multimode operations, low-code and no-code configuration, and high-performance scalable architecture help institutions adapt quickly, support business growth and deploy fraud controls with greater speed and flexibility. SmartVista also incorporates AI and ML for scoring model development, rule generation and analyst assistance during investigations, while enhanced case management, workflow orchestration, link analysis, graph visualisation, dashboards and advanced reporting improve investigation quality, track-and-trace capabilities, monitoring efficiency and decision making. Designed for high-velocity transaction environments, SmartVista enables continuous monitoring and real-time interdiction through policy-driven workflows that support transaction blocking, risk-based authentication, and step-up verification. Integrated alerting, case management, and workflow orchestration streamline investigation and resolution processes, while embedded governance, auditability, and regulatory alignment capabilities support compliance with evolving financial and data protection requirements, positioning BPC as a robust and scalable Enterprise Fraud Management provider.

QKS Group defines 'Enterprise Fraud Management solutions as a comprehensive set of tools and technologies designed to detect, prevent, and respond to fraudulent activities across financial and business operations. These systems leverage advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to analyze large volumes of transactional and behavioral data in real-time. They provide multi-layered protection by integrating capabilities, such as identity verification, risk scoring, behavioral analytics, and transaction monitoring, ensuring effective and efficient detection and prevention of potentially fraudulent activities.'

"BPC's SmartVista Fraud Management platform demonstrates a mature and enterprise-focused approach to fraud prevention by unifying omnichannel data, hybrid risk scoring, and real-time interdiction within a single, scalable architecture. Its strengths in adaptive machine learning, explainable risk decisioning, and integrated investigation workflows enable organizations to respond effectively to both known and emerging fraud patterns while maintaining operational efficiency. By aligning fraud detection, case management, and compliance requirements in a cohesive platform, BPC empowers institutions to reduce fraud losses, improve analyst productivity, and strengthen regulatory readiness in increasingly complex threat environments," said Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

"For financial institutions today, fraud is no longer a channel-specific issue, it is an enterprise-wide challenge that requires a holistic and coordinated response," said Maxim Kuzin, Product Manager, SmartVista Fraud Management, BPC. "At BPC, we continuously evolve SmartVista Fraud Management by applying AI and machine learning to help institutions combat modern fraud across cards, accounts, digital banking and payments ecosystems as a whole. This recognition reinforces what our customers already expect from us: a future-proven Enterprise Fraud Management solution that can support institutions of any size, from individual banks to national payment systems, in delivering secure and trusted digital payment experiences."'

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today's consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit www.bpcbt.com

For more information about BPC www.bpcbt.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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