BPC Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Card Management System (CMS), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Card Management System (CMS) vendors.

BPC has received strong ratings for its Card Management System (CMS). The solution demonstrates high performance across both technology excellence and customer impact parameters.

PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named BPC as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Card Management System (CMS), 2025.

Pradnya Gugale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "BPC's SmartVista Card Management System is a modular, API-driven, and cloud-native platform developed to provide support for the whole life cycle of card and digital wallet issuance, as per different payment instruments and regulatory requirements. With SmartVista, financial institutions can handle multi-currency and multi-jurisdiction card programs in an efficient manner by offering comprehensive functionalities for issuing, fraud management, loyalty programs, disputes, and real-time transaction routing in an integrated manner. The adoption of no-code rule-based decisioning, behavioural analytics, and servicing capabilities in SmartVista helps financial institutions personalise card programs, maintain continuity in service, and make dynamic adjustments to accommodate ever-changing requirements of customers and regulatory requirements. BPC has attained high scores in technology and market impact and is recognized as a SPARK Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Card Management Systems".

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Card Management System (CMS) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Among 18 evaluated vendors, Quadrant's research positions BPC as a Leader, highlighting SmartVista's use of AI and behavioural analytics to deepen engagement with on-the-fly credit upgrades/downgrades, spending and savings insights, and installment or savings-plan recommendations. An embedded AI chatbot supports cardholder self-service, while integrations to KYC and scoring tools strengthen onboarding and credit decisions. SmartVista Card Management consolidates issuing, loyalty, fraud management, and disputes within a single platform, simplifies multi-currency operations with dynamic currency conversion rules, and brings integrated rewards to boost retention for domestic and international cardholders. The platform supports any type of modern card programmes from debit, credit, prepaid, virtual cards to crypto, CBDCs, loyalty, vouchers, payroll, fuel and others. BPC offers its card management on-premise or a service.

SmartVista's real-time routing engine evaluates every transaction against no-code rules, covering BIN ranges, channel parameters, customer segments, velocity checks, fraud triggers, and funding preferences, while stand-in authorization and store-and-forward preserve continuity during outages. Full lifecycle dispute management spans scheme and internal cases (chargebacks, representments, arbitration, good-faith) with bulk actions to reduce manual effort.

Operational and regulatory reporting includes standardized scheme/regulator packs and configurable dashboards, complemented by a service portal that gives agents live views of cardholder data, fraud alerts, and case workflows. Designed for complex markets, SmartVista fits mid- and large-tier banks, processors, national infrastructures, and digital banks/super-apps that need rapid product innovation, multi-rail connectivity, and integrated servicing on cloud or on-premises.

"Being named a Leader validates our strategy and our technology," said Jonathan Bautista, Regional Solutions Director, BPC. "SmartVista Card Management is a modern, cloud-ready platform that serves tier-1 and tier-2 banks, fintechs, national programs and non-financial issuers alike. Clients launch new and innovative card programs in days, not months, and manage the entire issuing lifecycle end-to-end, from wallet and super-app integration to AI-powered fraud prevention. Available as SaaS or on-prem, SmartVista gives institutions a future-proven stack that will keep delivering modern functionality for decades while elevating the digital payment experience their customers expect."

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today's consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

