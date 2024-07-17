BPC secures order from Spanish Research Institute for enhanced anaerobic digestion research

LUND, Sweden, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB ("BPC") has received a purchase order from a Spanish research institute to advance their anaerobic digestion research to meet the growing demand for European biomethane production. Similar to a recent order from the US, this order includes four sets of stainless steel reactors, BPC® Go, additional process sensors, and data loggers, totaling 691,000 SEK. Facilitated by Sustainable Technologies, BPC's distributor in Italy and Spain, revenue from this order is expected to be recognized in the third quarter of this year.

"With growing recognition of the potential contribution of anaerobic digestion for biomethane production, and the European Commission's policy initiatives aimed at achieving climate neutrality by 2050, there has been a significant increase in new players from public and private institutes and industrial players focusing on technology development and investment in biomethane production," comments Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

The order includes four equipment packages designed for continuous biogas production simulations with real-time process monitoring at bench- or small-pilot scale. These packages are easy to set up, user-friendly, and highly compatible, providing reliable data that ensures confidence in the results. Once optimal operating conditions for the biogas plant are identified, full-scale implementation can proceed smoothly, minimizing risks.

Dr. Jing Liu adds, "This order confirms the effectiveness of BPC's equipment package for continuous biogas production simulations. It can serve as an excellent reference for other biogas professionals in Spain and Latin America."

About BPC® Bioreactors III and Process Monitoring

BPC's modular, robust CSTR and high-rate anaerobic bioreactors are built using high-quality materials to meet the demands of biogas labs. Extremely user-friendly, they are the ideal experiment platforms for simulating anaerobic fermentation processes at bench- or small-pilot scale. BPC's process monitoring package includes data loggers, several in-line process sensors, and electronic accessories for setting up automated laboratory or pilot-scale process monitoring systems. This package offers a better understanding of fermentation processes, resulting in improved process design and optimised process control.

For more technical information about BPC® Bioreactor and Process Monitoring, please visit the related product page, or contact our sales team at [email protected]

For more information regarding BPC Instruments, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

