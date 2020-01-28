BPCM Announces Launch of Cannabis Division

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global strategic consulting and communications agency BPCM, is proud to announce the launch of its new cannabis division. Specializing in brand strategy and communications in the luxury, fashion, sustainability, beauty, travel, wine and spirits sectors, BPCM is ideally positioned to design the roadmap for cannabis brands and its intersection with the luxury and lifestyle industries.

Agency partners Carrie Ellen Phillips, Vanessa von Bismarck, Ali Taekman and Julian Vogel, together with founding cannabis division partner, Lisa Gabor, are creating a blueprint for innovation based on their decades of expertise and international reach in the luxury, lifestyle and editorial sectors.

The division will be focused on advising and educating brands on how to position their products for today's lifestyle consumers, as well as offer BPCM's core services including multi-faceted communication strategies, event management, celebrity and influencer engagement and digital services. BPCM will connect pioneering cannabis companies with lifestyle industry thought leaders and facilitate introductions to potential brand partners, media and purpose-driven organizations, as well as hone messaging around sustainability-related efforts and goals. Similarly, BPCM will work with luxury and lifestyle clients, advising them on the ever-expanding possibilities to create products with purpose that incorporate cannabis, cannabinoids and hemp.

The division is led by Lisa Gabor, one of the founding editors of InStyle who covered beauty, style and travel for the magazine before becoming editor of its digital division, Instyle.com. Lisa's experience also includes American Express publishing, where she was Editor in Chief of the "Black Card" magazine for Centurion Card members as well as special projects editor on Departures. Thanks to Island Records founder, Chris Blackwell, who Gabor joined as Vice President of Creative Strategy for the design, launch and marketing of Jamaica's luxury resort GoldenEye, Gabor was well aware of the movement towards cannabis legalization. She joined Arcview, described as the first and largest community of investors, advising companies and sharing ideas around cannabis—and has invested her own time evaluating and understanding the new world of business opportunities created by cannabis, CBD and hemp.

"Cannabis, as an ingredient in an array of products no one ever dreamed of, is going to disrupt the lifestyle industries as we know them—beauty, wellness, fashion, travel, culture—and more. Right now, we have a unique opportunity to shape this new industry as it sits on the brink of federal and international legalization. And, how thrilling to be doing this with BPCM—cultural tastemakers who define innovation," says Gabor.

With offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, BPCM has a rare vantage point from which to see how the culture, and the cannabis industry, are evolving together.

BPCM Co-Founders Carrie Phillips and Vanessa von Bismarck add, "There is a unique opportunity in the ever-evolving fashion, beauty and lifestyle spaces. The new cannabis division is dedicated to championing brands, products and people with purpose—as BPCM's existing client roster does—and helping them to define their brand, promote sustainability and sync with today's cultural ideals."

BPCM is a fully integrated agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London and a global network of partner agencies, specializing in brand strategy and communications. Founded by Carrie Ellen Phillips and Vanessa von Bismarck in 1999, BPCM has helped brands become leaders in the fashion, beauty, travel, lifestyle, wine and spirits and luxury markets. In today's changing world of communications, BPCM looks at the business of each clients to establish goals and create strategies how to reach the consumer and increase brand recognition. BPCM offers 360 point of view on all aspects of communications including brand strategy, CSR and sustainability programs and consulting, regional and national media relations, influencer engagement and celebrity relationships, special events and large scale retail activations, collaborations and partnerships, brand ambassadors and digital content strategies.

