BPCM names Nancy Cuocci and Victor de Vita as partners, advancing its next phase of growth around a culture-first, partner-led model

The independent agency's leadership expansion reflects an investment in senior stewardship to support cross-category growth and long-term brand building at a pivotal moment for the industry.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPCM, the independent, founder-led communications agency, today announced the expansion of its core partnership of BPCM's U.S. operations for the first time in its 26-year history, naming longtime leaders Nancy Cuocci and Victor de Vita as Partners alongside Co-Founders Vanessa von Bismarck and Carrie Ellen Phillips. The move comes amid a fundamental shift in how brands earn relevance, one less driven by category dominance and more by cultural fluency and affinity across an increasingly interconnected landscape.

Over the past several years, BPCM has reinvented its model in response, moving away from traditional silos toward an integrated approach designed to build long-term brand authority. "The old category boundaries don't reflect how people live, shop, or engage with brands today. Culture doesn't move in verticals, and brands shouldn't either," says Vanessa von Bismarck. "Expanding our partnership ensures this next phase is guided by senior leaders with the expertise to unlock growth and deliver brand value."

Rather than treating fashion, beauty, hospitality, CPG, and automotive separately, BPCM structures communications as the connective tissue linking brands to culture and communities. "Influence is built through dialogue and engagement, not one-way messaging," adds von Bismarck.

The agency's portfolio spans luxury and global consumer brands, unified by the ability to cut through the noise and create meaning in a hyper-visible world. BPCM has expanded capabilities across strategic communications, including community engagement, social media management, and award-winning influencer programs. By treating earned, owned, and paid channels as a single, integrated organism, BPCM enables brands to engage audiences with precision at every touchpoint.

"We have built our capabilities and approach around the full consumer journey," said Victor de Vita, Partner at BPCM. "It is about the interplay of multi-channel communications that together drive brand resonance, rather than individual touchpoints. Most people don't think of brands in categories, so we focus on the bigger picture and on building experiences that feel connected."

As part of its next phase, BPCM continues to invest in future-facing capabilities that support deeper insight and stronger counsel. This includes the development of proprietary AI tools designed to streamline reporting, surface early cultural and consumer signals, and enhance strategic decision-making. "We're using AI to take friction out of the work so our teams have more time to do the parts that require judgment and creativity," said Victor de Vita. "Technology should create space for better thinking."

Corporate communications and sustainability are core to BPCM's work across all sectors, with the agency advising leadership teams on executive positioning, internal communications, and reputational strategy. Sustainability is treated as an integrated component of corporate communications, informed by long-term thinking and shaped by work with both emerging companies driving systems-level change and established global brands advancing impact at scale. "The conversation has matured," says Carrie Ellen Phillips. "Our role is helping brands build credible programs and communicate commitments responsibly, grounded in nuance and a clear understanding of the full stakeholder ecosystem."

As Partners, Cuocci and de Vita will oversee key client relationships, shape agency priorities, and help mentor the next generation of leadership at BPCM. De Vita brings a perspective shaped by years working across fashion, media, hospitality and luxury, while Cuocci brings the operational rigor required to scale an independent firm without losing its clarity or culture.

About BPCM

Founded in 1999 by Vanessa von Bismarck and Carrie Ellen Phillips, BPCM is an independent, founder-led communications agency, led in partnership with Nancy Cuocci and Victor de Vita, with Julian Vogel overseeing the agency's UK operations. Privately held and independently operated, the agency has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, supported by a global network of agency partners. The agency specializes in strategic communications, influencer and community engagement, corporate communications, and integrated paid, owned, and earned media. Known for its culturally fluent approach and award-winning programs, BPCM helps brands cut through the noise with clarity and lasting impact.

