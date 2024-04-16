BPD ANNOUNCES UNIFIED BRAND IDENTITY AS THE HOME FOR HEALTHCARE'S LEADING BRANDS

BPD and Revive unite under one brand, aligning the organizations' leading integrated healthcare marketing services.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BPD announced the marketing company's brand unification, with its newly acquired partner, Revive, coming under the BPD brand. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the organization's business and service integration and reinforces BPD's position as the home for healthcare's leading brands.

BPD logo

The transition to a unified BPD brand reflects the organization's fully integrated marketing solutions, including brand building, service line promotion, data-driven marketing and strategic communications. As one brand, BPD will continue to deliver industry-leading client experiences and innovative solutions for its partners, from the nation's largest, most complex health systems to academic institutions and industry disruptors.

With this brand unification, Jason Brown will remain chief executive officer of BPD, and Jessica Schmidt will remain president. Alongside Brown and Schmidt, Chris Bevolo will serve as chief transformation officer of BPD. Bevolo was previously president of Revive.

"By coming together under the BPD brand, we can fully leverage our combined expertise and resources to continue as the home for healthcare's leading brands," said Brown. "We couldn't be more excited to embark on this new chapter as not only one company and brand but also one team."

While BPD will serve as the primary brand for the organization's offerings and client engagements, the company will retain Revive as a sub-brand for its industry-leading communications capabilities in issues and crisis management, payor relations and mergers and acquisitions. These practices have experienced continuous, high growth in the last two years.

"We are proud of Revive's legacy as a trusted partner in navigating complex healthcare challenges," said Bevolo. "By integrating with BPD, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients while preserving our strong legacy and specialized industry expertise our clients rely on. We look forward to bringing our combined capabilities and expertise to support more healthcare organizations."

BPD finalized its acquisition of Revive in late 2023. The organization will continue to operate in Boca Raton, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in both cities. BPD continues to receive support as a portfolio company of WindRose Health Investors.

ABOUT BPD

BPD is the home for healthcare's leading brands. From the nation's largest, most complex health systems to academic institutions and industry disruptors, BPD partners with the most renowned trailblazers in their respective fields. Together, BPD's more than 160 experts provide innovative solutions and capabilities in brand building, service line promotion, data-driven marketing, strategic communications and more. Additionally, BPD's sub-brand, Revive, is the leading communications consultancy for healthcare issues and crisis management, payor relations and mergers and acquisitions. For more information on BPD, visit www.bpdhealthcare.com . To learn more about Revive's services and capabilities, visit www.reviveagency.com .

ABOUT WINDROSE HEALTH INVESTORS

BPD is a portfolio company of WindRose Health Investors. WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. Based in New York City, WindRose manages over $2.6 billion and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email [email protected] .

SOURCE BPD Healthcare