BPD Named Great Place To Work for Unprecedented 7th Straight Year

News provided by

BROWN PARKER & DEMARINIS ADVERTISING

31 May, 2023, 15:32 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Parker & DeMarinis, the leading healthcare marketing services firm serving hospitals and health systems throughout the United States, has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work by Fortune. Great Place To Work Certification recognizes employers [worldwide] who create an outstanding employee experience, according to the company's website.

"Our formula here is simple," said Jason Brown, BPD's CEO. "Treat our BPD family well so they treat our clients well. I truly believe that the reason we've become the most successful brand in our industry can be traced back to our unwavering commitment to this simple mantra."

About BPD
BPD's team of Ritz-Carlton-trained healthcare marketers uses the science of data and the art of creativity to spark transformational growth for their hospital clients. From high-ROI precision marketing services to innovative campaigns that move people and move the needle, they specialize in bringing better health to more communities. For more information, please visit www.bpdadvertising.com or e-mail Jessica Schmidt, President, at [email protected].

SOURCE BROWN PARKER & DEMARINIS ADVERTISING

