BPD names Anne DiNapoli Block as Managing Director, Data Solutions & Analytics

News provided by

BPD

11 Oct, 2023, 08:55 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD has announced the appointment of Anne DiNapoli Block as Managing Director, Data  Solutions & Analytics. A seasoned thought leader in the productization of data and technology,  Ms. DiNapoli Block will be charged with further enhancing BPD's industry-leading, data-driven  marketing solutions for health systems throughout the United States.  

Prior to joining BPD, she served as SVP, Head of Strategy, Communications & Retail Media for  Trade School where she led the company's productization of digital solutions for Fortune 100  brands. 

"Now, more than ever, healthcare systems need marketing partners that can deliver  transformational ROI. We've been able to do that through our groundbreaking precision  marketing product. To build upon that phenomenal success, we sought a leader to develop  'what's next' to ensure our clients have access to a complete array of world-class products that  provide unprecedented healthcare consumer insights, powerful turnkey solutions and closed loop ROI tracking and reporting.," said Jason Brown, CEO of BPD. "With Anne at the helm, BPD  will bring these solutions to market, taking best practices from the CPG space and innovate  against those learnings for the benefit of healthcare brands everywhere."  

"I am honored to be part of BPD and work with this talented team to continue to grow our suite  of industry-changing data products," said Ms. DiNapoli Block.

BPD is a full-service marketing services firm representing hospitals and healthcare systems, as  well as other major companies in the health sector, throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit www.bpdhealthcare.com or contact:
Jason Brown
CEO
Ph. 561-276-7701
jbrown@bpdadvertising.com

SOURCE BPD

