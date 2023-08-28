BPD names Loren Kronemeyer as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

BPD

28 Aug, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD today announced the appointment of Loren Kronemeyer as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kronemeyer is a finance leader dedicated to helping organizations scale.

Prior to joining BPD, he was a Director in the Healthcare Industry Group at Alvarez & Marsal where he spent almost a decade leading finance and accounting teams, developing processes to improve financial operations, aligning financial strategy with organizations strategic objectives. Mr. Kronemeyer worked closely with CEOs and other senior leaders at private equity sponsored business to execute the strategic visions of multiple healthcare provider organizations. Mr. Kronemeyer holds his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"To support our dramatic growth, we needed a CFO with the ability to build a first-rate financial infrastructure that would empower our BPDerrrs to deliver transformational results to our healthcare clients. Loren is the perfect person to lead that effort," said Jason Brown, CEO of BPD. There is no question that his experience will contribute to the firm's growth and scale."

"I am extremely excited to be part of this rapidly growing organization impacting healthcare brands," said Mr. Kronemeyer.

BPD is a full-service marketing services firm representing hospitals and healthcare systems, as well as other major companies in the health sector throughout the United States.

