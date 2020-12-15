BPEA Closes Oversubscribed BPEA V at $218 Million

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BPEA, the Boston-based private equity firm established in 2002, announced today the final close of BPEA V (the "Fund") on $218 million in commitments, exceeding its $200 million target. The Fund received considerable support from existing and new investors, which include pension funds, foundations, endowments, and single and multi-family offices.

BPEA V will invest in small buyout and growth equity opportunities in the US across four industries: business services & software, healthcare, consumer & retail, and industrial. BPEA V will pursue investments in funds and in companies alongside both funded and independent sponsors, and will seek to add value to its investments to help drive growth, operational improvements, and long-term capital appreciation.

John Brooke, BPEA Co-Founder and Managing Director, said, "We greatly appreciate the support we received from our long-time existing investors and welcome our new investors and their advisors to BPEA V. Our strategy continues to resonate with limited partners and investment consulting firms looking for access to opportunities at the small end of the private equity market that can drive strong financial returns with lower volatility."

Chris Austen, Managing Director, added, "BPEA V will pursue our small market strategy of investing in US-based companies generally with EBITDA below $10 million and enterprise values below $100 million. We look forward to continuing many of the fund relationships we've established over time and adding new managers who focus on this part of the market."

The close of BPEA V follows the closing earlier this year of BPEA Strategic Healthcare, a dedicated healthcare fund. In July, BPEA closed on $352 million in commitments to BPEA Strategic Healthcare, whose primary investors include 16 organized labor groups (Taft-Hartley Investors). BPEA Strategic Healthcare invests in private healthcare companies, both directly and through specialist healthcare private equity firms, and targets investments in companies that are focused on addressing critical healthcare needs and improving access to cost-effective, high quality healthcare.

