BPI Sports Launches New Pre-Workout Supplement, One More Rep™

BPI Sports is launching the One More Rep line to serve a more informed, health-conscious consumer. The updated pre-workout supplement provides athletes with more of the desired muscle "pump," as opposed to the intense all-over energy effect. One More Rep also delivers performance-enhancing properties and benefits such as increased endurance, strength, energy and fat burning. Containing no beta-alanine or creatine, the pre-workout supplement can be taken in tandem with other products and provides sustained energy without the 'tingle feeling' that many consumers are accustomed to with other pre-workout lines.

"One More Rep is more than a product – it is a philosophy. The desire to push yourself beyond your current abilities is what defines your body, but more importantly, who you are as a person," says co-founder of BPI Sports, James Grage. "Maybe it is as simple as one more rep than your last set, or as important as one more rep than your competition; that last rep is what makes you better and that is what we want to share with our customers. With premium, natural ingredients and a refined formula, the One More Rep line was created to provide consumers with a pre-workout that takes it one step further than other products on the market."

One More Rep is defined by its performance-enhancing ingredients, including:

Citrulline : May reduce fatigue, promote endurance, support athletic performance and provide relief from sore muscles





: May reduce fatigue, promote endurance, support athletic performance and provide relief from sore muscles Carnitine : A vitamin-like nutrient essential for energy production and fat metabolism. It transports fat cells to mitochondria where they are used for energy. This may play an important role in supporting athletic performance.





: A vitamin-like nutrient essential for energy production and fat metabolism. It transports fat cells to mitochondria where they are used for energy. This may play an important role in supporting athletic performance. Beetroot powder : Antioxidant-rich beets contain naturally-occurring nitrates that increase nitric oxide production. This may promote endurance and efficiency for better performance in the gym.





: Antioxidant-rich beets contain naturally-occurring nitrates that increase nitric oxide production. This may promote endurance and efficiency for better performance in the gym. Caffeine Anhydrous: A potent form of caffeine that provides long-lasting energy, enhanced focused and alertness

One More Rep is available in Fruit Punch, Berry Splash, Raspberry Tea and Hurricane Orange, and can be purchased online or at Vitamin Shoppe retail locations nationwide. For more information on BPI Sports and its complete catalogue of products, visit www.bpisports.com.

About BPI Sports

In 2009, BPI Sports began as two people, one desk and a thousand square feet of warehouse. Since then, it has quickly become one of the fastest growing, premiere sports nutrition companies, both domestically and internationally. This growth can be attributed to consistent product innovation and a company-wide desire to help people reach their fitness goals.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpi-sports-launches-new-pre-workout-supplement-one-more-rep-300636871.html

SOURCE BPI Sports

Related Links

http://bpisports.com

