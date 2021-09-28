BPL Announces the Kick-off of the Hereditary Factor X Deficiency in America Survey

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, with US offices in Durham, NC announced today the kick-off of the Hereditary Factor X Deficiency in America Survey, the first of its kind focusing on patients suffering from this ultra rare bleeding disorder.

The survey, designed to collect information on a patient and/or caregiver's journey throughout the early symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of this rare bleeding disorder, will be offered to individuals with or impacted by hereditary factor X deficiency through hemophilia treatment centers and hematology specialty offices in the United States. Patients or caregivers will be prompted to answer questions related to how symptoms, treatments, and other related factors impact their daily living and quality of life.

"This survey is an important tool to help us better understand the needs of patients with hereditary factor X deficiency," said Eric Wolford, PharmD, Vice President of the Global Medical group for BPL. "The results will provide significant insight for the development of future educational tools or treatment improvements."

According to Brian Branchford, MD, pediatric hematologist at Children's Wisconsin and Versiti Medical Sciences Institute, "We can't always conduct large clinical studies for rare bleeding disorders like hereditary factor X deficiency, so collecting data from this type of survey is important, as it helps healthcare providers better understand the needs of patients and caregivers."

Hereditary factor X deficiency is a rare bleeding disorder that results in a propensity to bleed due to lack of a specific coagulation factor. It is estimated to affect approximately 1 in every 1 million people in the general population. If not properly treated, severely impacted individuals may suffer life-threatening bleeds and significantly impacted quality of life. BPL is committed to leading the way in understanding the patient and caregiver journey, in order to further advance the understanding, education, and treatment options for those rare patients affected by hereditary factor X deficiency.

For more information about the Hereditary Factor X Deficiency in America Survey, please contact the study team at [email protected] .

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognizing the power of plasma and with many years of experience in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients and customers globally. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and with plasma collection centers across the United States, we are dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com/

BPL consists of two operating divisions — BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. BPL Plasma, headquartered in Austin, Texas and operating in the USA, collects plasma from donors, in around 26 centers across the US. BPL Plasma employs over 900 staff, to support the needs of donors and to ensure high-quality plasma collection in all their centers. Plasma collection is regulated by both FDA and MHRA, and BPL Plasma follow industry guidelines. BPL Plasma operates clean and safe plasma facilities, staffed with trained personnel, dedicated to supporting donors through the process that leads to the donation of plasma. Plasma is shipped to the headquarters of BPL Therapeutics in Elstree, United Kingdom. The plasma is fractionated, purified, and filled through the efforts of our over 1,000 employees involved in production, quality, R&D, commercial, customer services and administrative activities. BPL's plasma derived medicines are commercially available in the UK, USA and 30 plus other countries around the world through our network of local affiliates and distribution partners.

About Bio Products Laboratory USA (BPL USA)

BPL USA, headquartered in Durham, NC, is dedicated to delivering transformative therapies to patients in the areas of Immunology, rare bleeding disorders, and critical care. In addition to five currently available specialty medicines in the US market, BPL is also investing in the development of a robust pipeline of future product candidates for patients with rare and orphan diseases. Since receiving its first US FDA approval in 2009, BPL has proudly built a strong culture and reputation as an industry leader with specialty pharmacies, healthcare professionals, and patient advocacy organizations. BPL USA is part of a global company, Bio Products Laboratory, which boasts a vibrant 60-year heritage in plasma research, technology, and manufacturing. For more information about BPL in the United States, please visit www.bpl-us.com.

