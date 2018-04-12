BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BPL Global LLC, a leading provider of advanced load management and distributed energy resource management solutions for electric utilities, will become Connected Energy. The name change and rebranding reflects the focus and identity of the company and its commitment to the industry progression of managing the connectivity of distributed energy resources.

"BPL Global is a name associated with premier demand management and grid management solutions, however, it has become apparent that as a smart grid company, we should embrace a name that reflects the evolution of the industry and how our solutions deliver value," says Mark Rupnik, CEO Connected Energy.

"BPL Global has a rich history of offering smart grid solutions to utilities and is a long time member of the Peak Load Management Alliance (PLMA)," comments Ed Thomas, President PLMA. "We are pleased to have the 37th PLMA Conference in Coronado be the event where BPL Global officially becomes Connected Energy."

According to Terry Rohrer, SVP Marketing and Technology, "Today's advanced grid requires intelligent software capable of managing solar, wind, storage, smart thermostats, A/C, heat, irrigation, hot water heaters, EV, pool pumps, microgrids, smart homes, and more. Connected Energy provides the software and services necessary to harness the power and flexibility of the inter-dependent and adaptive smart grid, enabling utilities to confidently participate in sophisticated energy markets."

Connected Energy is also announcing the immediate availability of its next iteration of the Connected Energy® software suite, now with enhanced DER Management and Data Analytics. See separate press release or visit connectedenergy.com for details.

PLMA

According to www.peakload.org, PLMA was founded in 1999 as the voice of demand response practitioners. It is a community of experts and practitioners dedicated to sharing knowledge and providing resources to promote inclusiveness in the design, delivery, technology, and management of solutions addressing energy and natural resource integration.

Connected Energy

Connected Energy is a leading provider of next generation demand management, DER management, grid management and data analytics solutions for electric utilities. Visit connectedenergy.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Mark Rupnik

412.298.4717

193267@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpl-global-becomes-connected-energy-at-37th-plma-conference-300628558.html

SOURCE Connected Energy | BPL Global

Related Links

https://www.connectedenergy.com

