BPL recognized as 'Fast 50 Company' for the second year running

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, with US Offices in Durham, NC, has been recognized as a Fast 50 company by the Triangle Business Journal for the second year in a row.

The award acknowledges BPL as one of the 50 fastest-growing privately held companies in North Carolina's fast-paced, high-tech Research Triangle, home to many well-known and emerging healthcare & technology companies.

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on revenue growth in the preceding three years, as analyzed by a third-party firm. This past year, BPL has continued to invest in the latest research, technology, and manufacturing methods to deliver high-quality, plasma-derived products to the global market.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Triangle's fastest-growing private companies for a second consecutive year," said Bob Rossilli, US President and Global Chief Commercial Officer at BPL. "BPL has a razor-sharp focus on delivering high-quality and clinically differentiated medicines, and I believe our business strategy and strong corporate culture is what has allowed us to achieve this sustained growth. We have a steadfast commitment to enhance lives and serve more people who depend on our products in the Triangle and beyond."

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognizing the power of plasma and with over 60 years heritage in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. BPL is headquartered in Elstree, United Kingdom, where it's manufacturing operations are located. BPL USA Inc. offices are located in Durham, North Carolina. BPL is dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology, and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com/

