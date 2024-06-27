BPM Advisory expands into Canada

Leading advisory firm accelerates international growth strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, continues to grow its international presence with an expansion into Canada.

BPM Advisory will focus on providing advisory services to technology, financial services and consumer business clients across Canada's global technology and innovation hubs. The move reflects the increasing demand for advisory services in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, systems implementation outsourcing and business consulting in Canada.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to help spearhead our expansion efforts in Canada," said Maxim Céré-Marcoux, Senior Manager with BPM. "As a native, I've been able to see first-handedly, the growing needs for specialized services of companies operating in the tech ecosystem in this dynamic market. With a diverse and skilled workforce, we're primed to counsel companies on both sides of the border."

This sets BPM on an upward trajectory for growth spanning North America and beyond. The Firm has expanded to over 1,250 professionals, working in over 35 U.S. states and globally in countries including India, the Philippines and now four Canadian provinces (Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta). These moves deepen BPM's bench of talent and strengthen its client service offerings and resources.

"We're thrilled to enter the next phase of our international expansion plan," commented BPM CEO Jim Wallace. "With our growing presence in and outside of the U.S., we're committed to expanding our footprint as a global player, both in support of our colleagues and clients."

"This is an exciting chapter in our growth journey," added Nick Steiner, BPM Advisory Practice Group Leader. "It allows us to extend our expertise and cutting-edge solutions to a global audience, helping businesses confidently navigate risks and seize opportunities."

BPM's globalization strategy continues to attract diverse talent, supported by its commitment to flexibility and non-traditional, future-focused work-based learning. As a fast-growing firm, BPM has ambitious plans to further its international presence, eyeing several new markets.

BPM Advisory will not be providing accounting services in Canada at this time.

To learn more about BPM's advisory solutions for Canadian businesses, visit BPM Canada - Unlock Growth and Success for Your Business.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the technology, life science, consumer business, wine and agriculture, financial and professional services, real estate, and nonprofit industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge, and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses worldwide.

