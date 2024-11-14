BPM announces new Partner promotions

Celebrating leadership and growth at BPM

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, is excited to welcome seven new Partners to the Firm: Stephen Daughters, Danuta Fitzsimmons, Justin Kay, Kendall Kuhn, Sarah Weaver, Tara Wilson and Edmond Zhou.

"We congratulate these outstanding leaders who have been invited to join the Firm's partnership this year," says BPM CEO Jim Wallace. "They have each played a key role in mentoring and coaching our colleagues, serving our clients with care and professionalism, and building an inclusive culture within our Firm. Their creativity, innovation and passion for helping others succeed — both in work and life — embodies our brand promise: Because People Matter."

BPM proudly congratulates the latest Partner class:

Stephen Daughters is well versed in the litigation and dispute advisory fields, serving as both a forensic accountant and an experienced expert witness/testifier across many industries. His primary areas of concentration include complex commercial damages, licensing/royalty disputes, lost earnings, business interruption claims and fraud investigations.

is well versed in the litigation and dispute advisory fields, serving as both a forensic accountant and an experienced expert witness/testifier across many industries. His primary areas of concentration include complex commercial damages, licensing/royalty disputes, lost earnings, business interruption claims and investigations. Danuta Fitzsimmons specializes in providing business management services, including outsourced accounting, design and implementation of computerized accounting and reporting systems, onsite accounting and consulting services to assist clients with improving reporting tools, internal controls for effective operations and audit support.

specializes in providing business management services, including outsourced accounting, design and implementation of computerized accounting and reporting systems, onsite accounting and consulting services to assist clients with improving reporting tools, internal controls for effective operations and audit support. Justin Kay serves publicly and privately held companies in the life science and technology industries. He has extensive experience in assisting clients with SEC filings and offerings, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, as well as incident response.

serves publicly and privately held companies in the life science and technology industries. He has extensive experience in assisting clients with SEC filings and offerings, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, as well as incident response. Kendall Kuhn leads engagement teams to perform private and public company attestation services, consults with clients on complex and technical accounting matters and is responsible for ensuring that reports issued by the Firm comply with professional standards.

leads engagement teams to perform private and public company attestation services, consults with clients on complex and technical accounting matters and is responsible for ensuring that reports issued by the Firm comply with professional standards. Sarah Weaver specializes in corporate tax advisory for pre-revenue startups through multinational public companies, with experience in ASC 740 tax provisions, IPO preparation and international tax compliance. She has a particular focus on life science and technology companies, and provides comprehensive tax planning for acquisitions, collaborations and global expansion.

specializes in corporate tax advisory for pre-revenue startups through multinational public companies, with experience in ASC 740 tax provisions, IPO preparation and international tax compliance. She has a particular focus on life science and technology companies, and provides comprehensive tax planning for acquisitions, collaborations and global expansion. Tara Wilson has extensive public accounting and taxation experience, with an emphasis in partnership taxation and real estate investments. She provides critical services including tax compliance and comprehensive strategic tax planning to clients in the real estate, professional services, consumer business and manufacturing industries. She also currently leads BPM's REIT Tax practice.

has extensive public accounting and taxation experience, with an emphasis in partnership taxation and real estate investments. She provides critical services including tax compliance and comprehensive strategic tax planning to clients in the real estate, professional services, consumer business and manufacturing industries. She also currently leads BPM's REIT Tax practice. Edmond Zhou has extensive experience working with ultra-high-net-worth clients and their family offices, many of which are private equity and VC fund managers and investors. He specializes in advising clients on equity compensation, qualified small business stock, complex cross-border issues, multi-state investment partnerships, trust and gift planning.

"These individuals are being recognized for their dedication to the Firm's mission, vision and core values: People, Being Our Best and Growing Stronger," adds BPM Chairman of the Board Rich Bellucci. "We are excited for their continued growth and impact they will bring to the Firm as Partners, and their abilities to inspire and elevate those around them."

BPM was recently recognized on both the 2024 Accounting MOVE Project "Best CPA Firms for Women" and "Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership." Named a "Top 100 Firm" by Accounting Today and a top employer in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area by the North Bay Business Journal, BPM also received ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award for the ninth consecutive year and was named on USA Today's inaugural lists of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms 2024."

To explore career opportunities with BPM, visit the Firm's Careers page.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

SOURCE BPM