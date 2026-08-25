BPM Appoints Nick Steiner as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment Marks Next Phase of Growth and Innovation for BPM

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the United States' 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms, today announced that Nick Steiner has been appointed the Firm's next Chief Executive Officer. The appointment follows a thorough succession process led by the CEO Succession Committee and the Board of Directors, and was ratified by a vote of BPM's Partners.

Steiner, who recently marked his 20‑year anniversary with BPM, currently serves as the Firm's Chief Growth Officer and is a longtime Partner in Assurance and Advisory. Over the course of his career, he has earned a reputation for strategic clarity, people-first leadership, and measurable results. During his tenure as Advisory Practice Group Leader, he grew the practice from under $10 million to nearly $100 million while helping position BPM as a leader in technology‑forward advisory services.

"Nick is the right leader for BPM's next chapter," said Sandy Murray, BPM Chairman of the Board. "He brings deep institutional knowledge, a proven record of growth, and a genuine commitment to our people and clients. His leadership reflects the values that define BPM, and I am confident he will guide the Firm forward with clarity, integrity, and vision."

Steiner said he is honored to step into the role and is eager to build on BPM's strong foundation. "I want everyone to bring their best, feel empowered to try new things, and celebrate our successes together," he said. "Our people and our culture have always been at the heart of what makes BPM special. At the same time, we have a long history of embracing new ideas and technology when they can help us serve our clients and strengthen our business. I believe our opportunity is to bring those strengths together even more effectively — combining the best of our culture with the best of what technology and new ideas can offer — and build an even stronger BPM for the future."

Steiner joined BPM in 2006 and brings more than 25 years of experience across public accounting and private industry. Before becoming Chief Growth Officer, he served as the Advisory Practice Group Leader and co‑led BPM's Technology Industry Group. Steiner's experience includes advising clients across semiconductor, SaaS, software, life sciences, networking, and manufacturing sectors. He has guided companies through initial public offerings, business combinations, financing arrangements, and complex SEC reporting and compliance matters, giving him firsthand insight into what it takes to help ambitious organizations scale.

Steiner holds an active CPA license in California and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He earned a B.S. in Finance from Santa Clara University and an M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.

Steiner's early priorities as CEO include investing in BPM's people, strengthening a sense of belonging across the Firm, and continuing to elevate client service. He emphasized that BPM's commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities remains unchanged. "Our promise endures," he said. "Because People Matter."

BPM is dedicated to helping organizations scale with clarity — whether navigating capital events, evolving tax landscapes, or expanding globally. For more information, please visit our website.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life sciences, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world.

SOURCE BPM