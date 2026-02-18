BPM Establishes Austin Hub to Support Innovation‑Driven Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the United States' 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms, announced today the opening of its newest office in Austin, Texas. The expansion strengthens BPM's national presence and supports the firm's continued growth across key markets, including technology, blockchain & digital assets, life sciences, consumer business, and private equity.

Located in the heart of Austin's thriving innovation corridor, the new office will serve as a strategic hub for BPM's expanding client base throughout Texas and the broader Southwest region while also providing a dedicated home for BPM professionals already based in the Austin area. The firm's Austin team will provide a full suite of services, including tax, assurance, advisory, and outsourced accounting solutions.

"Austin's dynamic business environment and its role as a major hub for high‑growth companies make it a natural fit for BPM," said Jim Wallace, CEO of BPM. "Our new office strengthens our ability to support clients across the region and tap into the momentum driving Austin's growth."

The Austin expansion demonstrates BPM's commitment to building a national platform that supports clients wherever they operate. The firm has grown significantly in recent years, adding new offices, expanding service lines, and investing in talent across the country.

"We're excited to bring BPM's collaborative culture and entrepreneurial spirit to Austin," said Javier Salinas, BPM Partner. "This city is full of energy, creativity, and opportunity. Our team is eager to contribute to the community and help local organizations navigate the complexities of today's business landscape."

The Austin office will host professionals across multiple disciplines, with plans for continued hiring throughout 2026. BPM's flexible work model allows team members to collaborate seamlessly with colleagues nationwide while maintaining a strong local presence.

BPM is committed to helping organizations scale with clarity— whether navigating capital events, evolving tax landscapes, or expanding globally. For more information, please visit our website.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world.

SOURCE BPM