BPM Establishes San Diego Office to Support Growing Life Sciences, Nonprofit, and Wealth Management Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the United States' 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms, announced today the opening of its newest office in San Diego, California. The expansion enhances BPM's West Coast reach and accelerates growth in life sciences, wealth management, and nonprofit markets, all while supporting clients across the full spectrum of industries.

Located within one of the nation's most vibrant innovation economies, the San Diego office will serve as a strategic hub for BPM's expanding client base throughout Southern California. The team will provide a full suite of services, including tax, assurance, advisory, and wealth management.

"San Diego brings together an impressive mix of talent, transformation driven industries, and community spirit," said Jim Wallace, CEO of BPM. "We see a natural alignment with BPM, and look forward to contributing to the region through the trusted guidance and partnership our clients value."

The new office will be led by Justin Kay, CPA, a seasoned BPM partner with extensive experience advising high-growth companies and complex organizations. Kay will oversee local operations, client service, and community engagement as the firm builds its presence in the region.

"We're excited to bring BPM's collaborative culture and entrepreneurial mindset to San Diego," said Kay. "I've had the pleasure of spending the last 20 years of my career in the community and know that it is full of innovation, purpose, and opportunity. Our team is ready to support local organizations as they navigate today's evolving financial, regulatory, and operational challenges."

The San Diego office will host professionals across multiple disciplines, with plans for continued hiring throughout 2026. BPM's flexible work model enables team members to collaborate seamlessly with colleagues nationwide while maintaining a strong local presence.

The expansion reflects BPM's commitment to building a national platform that supports clients wherever they operate. In recent years, the firm has added new offices, expanded service lines, and invested in talent across the country to meet growing demand.

BPM is dedicated to helping organizations scale with clarity—whether navigating capital events, evolving tax landscapes, or expanding globally. For more information, please visit our website.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with offices domestically and internationally. Recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the consumer business, financial and professional services, life sciences, nonprofit, real estate, technology, and wine and agribusiness industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world.

