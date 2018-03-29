BPM Microsystems Named Best in Customer Service

"We are extremely humbled and proud to be awarded the 2018 Service Excellence Award," said Corey Miles, Customer Delivery Director at BPM Microsystems. "I want to thank our customers who voted to award us with this honor. The feedback from the Service Excellence survey has helped us improve multiple customer-facing processes, and the Customer Service team loves hearing how they are performing. Customer feedback adds a very personal touch to our path forward to world class customer service."

The annual Service Excellence Awards recognize companies that received the highest customer service ratings, as judged by their own customers. Customers of participating companies rated each company in five service categories including dependability, quality, responsiveness, technology and value for price. Companies were rated on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 being poor and 7 being best in class. BPM Microsystems ranked first place across device programming equipment providers.

About BPM Microsystems

BPM Microsystems is a global provider of device programming systems, test and measurement systems, factory integration software and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. Founded in 1985, BPM Microsystems serves more than 2,000 programming centers, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers in over 49 countries.

